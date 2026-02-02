Trane Technologies Launches Trane Cloud, a Digital Hub for Smarter Building Operations

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, today announced the launch of Trane Cloud, a digital hub designed to transform how building operators, facility teams, and energy managers interact with their buildings. Trane Cloud brings together analytics, applications and services into one secure, seamless digital experience, empowering teams to operate buildings more efficiently, reliably and sustainably.

For years, building professionals have navigated a complex web of systems, with valuable data often trapped in proprietary interfaces or fragmented dashboards. Trane Cloud addresses this challenge by creating a single, intelligent data foundation that provides portfolio- and site-level visibility, delivering actionable insights for energy optimization and prioritized recommendations to streamline operations and enhance decision-making.

"In today's increasingly digital world, building operators are flooded with data from their buildings and need a way to make sense of it all," said Riaz Raihan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Trane Technologies. "Trane Cloud is our answer. It serves as the entry point for the digital experience, revolutionizing building operations by bringing everything together in one place to optimize performance. Trane Cloud is the foundation for a smarter, more efficient building, helping our customers meet their goals for sustainability, efficiency, reliability and comfort."

Trane Cloud delivers a powerful suite of Trane applications and digital services to help building teams manage and prioritize their work more effectively. Key benefits of Trane Cloud include:

Faster Decision-Making: Actionable insights from centralized data help teams identify issues and opportunities quickly.

Simplified Operations: A single, cohesive experience replaces the complexity of managing multiple disparate systems and portals.

Reduced Downtime and Improved Reliability: Proactive management and streamlined workflows lead to better operational outcomes.

Lower Operational and Energy Costs: Enhanced visibility and intelligent tools support energy and sustainability goals.

A Scalable Foundation: The platform is designed to grow with customers' needs and is ready for AI-driven automation.

Trane Cloud is designed for a wide range of customers, including facility teams focused on efficient operations; building teams focused on long-term performance; energy managers aiming to reduce carbon emissions; and organizations of all sizes seeking consistent, data-driven oversight across their portfolios. By providing a secure, scalable, and intuitive platform, Trane is empowering customers to unlock the full potential of their buildings.

