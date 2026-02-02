KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Purchase of 582-hectare Fazenda Conjunto São José e Nova Esperança in the Santa Maria Eterna (SME) Silica Sand District, directly adjacent to Homerun's recently secured 64-hectares of surface rights targeted for the Company's silica processing and solar glass industrial complex. (see press release dated December 15, 2025).

The land generally overlies the adjacent high-purity, low-iron silica sand mineral rights in the SME Silica Sand District, already subject existing Material Supply Agreements with Homerun, tying together ownership, access and long-term feedstock security. (see press release dated July 22, 2023).

With this transaction, together with previous CBPM mineral lease acquisitions and long-term supply and surface rights agreements, Homerun has completed the District Control Strategy initiated in Q1 2023 and secures long-life economic interests and control over the SME Silica Sand District, providing security of supply, scale and the location for the Company's planned high purity silica sand industrial complex.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a purchasing agreement (the "Agreement") over the FAZENDA CONJUNTO SÃO JOSÉ E NOVA ESPERANÇA, located in the Municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, in the district of Santa Maria Eterna ("SME"). The Agreement covers a total area of 582 hectares and represents the final component of the District Control Strategy initiated in Q1 2023 and secures long-life economic interests and control over the SME Silica Sand District, providing security of supply, scale and the location for the Company's planned high purity silica sand industrial complex.

Completing the SME District Control Strategy

Over the past three years, Homerun has executed a staged consolidation strategy over the SME Silica Sand District, starting with a stated plan but no initial position in the SME District, the Company has now secured mineral leases, supply agreements, surface rights and now direct land ownership within the SME District. This strategy has now delivered the competitive advantage of effective district-scale control of this unique high-purity silica resource which can provide decades of substantial silica sand supply for downstream industrial use.

The land being acquired under the Agreement for Fazenda Conjunto São José e Nova Esperança is directly contiguous with Homerun's 99-year, renewable surface rights over Fazenda São José, which were secured in December 2025 specifically for the installation of the Company's silica sand industrial complex, including processed silica and solar glass manufacturing. Together with Homerun's three CBPM mineral lease acquisitions and its long-term Material Supply Agreements, this land position completes the SME District Control Strategy.

Figure 1 - Map of Fazenda Conjunto São José e Nova Esperança, Fazenda São José and related rights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4082/282364_ac8fc2f434b8891e_001full.jpg

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "Just over three years ago we were the only party to identify the globally unique value of the SME Silica Sand District as a critical material supply for the global solar and energy storage sectors. At that time, we set about on an ambitious plan to commercially control the SME Silica Sand District. An ambitious plan considering Homerun had no position in the district and minimal financial resources, at that time. That original plan has manifested today into Homerun obtaining that desired control of the SME Silica Sand District through direct resource ownership, resource partnership and direct land ownership. Homerun's SME control is a key requirement for the execution of the next phases of the Company's strategic plan - developing and capitalizing Homerun's high-margin silica processing and antimony-free solar glass manufacturing in the SME Silica Sand District on the industrial site now controlled by Homerun."

The US$ 1,100,000 purchase price under the Agreement is, to be paid as follows:

US$ 500,000 via wire transfer, in 5 equal and successive monthly installments, the first installment being due on June 25, 2026.

US$ 600,000 in Homerun common shares, priced at market value at the time of the Agreement which is CA$1.00, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approvals and the four-month statutory hold period and to re-purchase and anti-dumping clauses.

The Agreement also transfers the standard Brazilian Mineral Lease/Royalty Rights for mineral exploration with Third Parties from resources within land/surface rights areas.

About Homerun

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

