The collaboration equips Coty teams with ChatGPT Enterprise AI tools with enterprise-grade security, to enhance creativity, efficiency, and operational excellence.

Today, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (Paris: COTY) announces a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to expand the use of advanced artificial intelligence tools across selected areas of its global organization. With ChatGPT Enterprise, Coty employees will gain access to OpenAI's most capable models with enterprise-grade security and privacy, supporting daily work and cross functional collaboration. This first phase gives targeted teams access to secure, enterprise grade AI tools, with the flexibility to scale based on Coty's evolving needs.

The approach reflects Coty's commitment to responsible, intentional innovation, introducing new technologies in a way that maintains strong governance, clear guardrails, and a continued focus on quality. Human expertise remains central to Coty's approach, with AI serving as an efficiency enhancer for the creativity and strategic thinking that defines its brands.

Jerome Auvinet, Coty Chief Information, Digital Innovation Business Services Officer says, "This collaboration enables Coty teams to securely use OpenAI's leading, enterprise-grade AI capabilities in line with Coty's expectations for privacy, quality, and performance. It helps our teams work more efficiently and focus on higher-value contributions."

Coty's work with OpenAI builds on the company's rapidly accelerating internal AI movement and a global upskilling program designed to give employees across functions the confidence, creativity, and foundational skills to use AI in their day-to-day work. Through a blend of live training, hands-on workshops, and leadership engagement, Coty is fostering a culture where AI naturally supports how teams think, create, and deliver. These efforts aim to ensure that employees at every level are equipped to use AI responsibly and effectively, strengthening Coty's talent, sharpening execution, and building a future-ready workforce.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet.

