Built in collaboration with Anthropic, AWS, GitHub, Google, and Windsurf, Miro's MCP server helps product and engineering teams align faster and build with greater context

Miro, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, today announced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Built in collaboration with Anthropic, AWS, GitHub, Google, and Windsurf (a Cognition Company), the MCP server creates bidirectional integration between Miro's AI Innovation Workspace and AI coding environments to help teams build the right things faster.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202411670/en/

Miro MCP server.

Organizations understand that AI can help them move faster. But uncertainty remains around how to ground it in real workflows and decisions so that it's not just fast, but also accurate. Without shared context, AI outputs remain fragmented, hard to trust, and costly to validate particularly for teams outside of engineering, such as IT, security, and operations.

Miro's MCP server connects the shared visual context that teams already create in Miro with AI agents across the organization. Teams can have confidence that AI outputs are grounded in real architectures, real decisions, and real cross-functional understanding.

"The cross-functional context teams create in Miro is critical to unlocking AI value at scale," said Jeff Chow, Chief Product Technology Officer at Miro. "When product, design, and engineering align visually on intent and decisions, that shared context can flow into agentic coding systems and back into cross-functional discussions as work evolves. By making this context accessible through MCP, we're helping organizations realize the full value of their AI investment."

"Millions of developers use GitHub Copilot for software development and increasingly leveraging agentic workflows, of which MCP servers are incredibly valuable in keeping developers in the flow by giving access to context and tools across systems," said Simina Pasat, VP of Product at GitHub. "Closer connection with Miro through their MCP integration means engineering teams using GitHub Copilot can better access architectural diagrams, user stories, and design decisions without having to leave their workflow, powering a smarter, faster, and more secure development experience."

"Miro's MCP server unlocks a powerful new workflow to go from ideas to apps using Replit," said Jeff Burke, Head of BD and Partnerships at Replit. "By seamlessly passing context from Miro to Replit, teams can reduce friction and move from concept to execution faster. We're excited to see how Replit builders use Miro's MCP server to create tighter feedback loops between thinking and making and ship products faster as a result."

With this release, Miro enables two foundational use cases for product development workflows, with more to be announced:

Automated Code Visualization Teams can generate system architecture diagrams and detailed documents directly from codebases within AI coding tools, revealing component relationships and dependencies without manual reverse-engineering. This empowers engineering and product teams to understand existing codebases when onboarding onto new projects or new team members.

Context-Aware Code Generation Context-driven AI development brings cross-functional team members directly into the development workflow. PRDs, design specs, user research, and existing codebase architecture created on the Miro canvas become input for agentic coding development. The result is more context-aware code that understands an existing system and meets the mark with fewer revisions.

Miro's MCP server includes existing Miro enterprise security controls and governance policies.

The full list of AI coding platforms that Miro's MCP connects with is: Claude Code, AWS Kiro, GitHub Copilot, Gemini CLI, Windsurf, Cursor, Lovable, Replit, OpenAI Codex, VS Code, and Devin.

Notes to editors

Click here for more information on Miro's MCP server.

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro's collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202411670/en/

Contacts:

press@miro.com