DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's Q326 trading update confirmed that both sales and orders increased year-on-year on an organic basis, with the slower to recover Controls unit showing improving trends. The Keymat Technology acquisition has received regulatory approval and has now been completed while the regulatory approval process for the Trival Antene acquisition is ongoing. Management confirmed that the group is on track to deliver FY26 adjusted earnings in line with the board's expectations; we maintain our forecasts.

