With conventional renewable PPA momentum slowing, Europe's flexibility market soared in 2025, driven by a surge in fixed-offtake agreements and BESS optimization structures. At the same time, co-located storage gained unprecedented traction, signaling a shift toward more integrated and flexible energy solutions.From ESS News In a record-breaking year for flexibility in Europe, nearly 12?GW/24?GWh of BESS capacity was contracted under flexibility purchase agreements (FPAs) and optimization agreements, triple the volume recorded in 2024, according to Pexapark's Renewables Market Outlook 2026. ...

