International Olympic Committee: IOC Announces Comprehensive Mental Health Support for Athletes at Milano Cortina 2026

Athletes competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games can expect the same high level of mental health and safeguarding support that was delivered at Paris 2024 - the most comprehensive programme of its kind ever implemented at a major sporting event. These measures, tailored to the unique demands of the Olympic Winter Games, include dedicated Mind Zones in each Olympic Village - spaces designed to help athletes decompress, recharge and feel supported.

As World Mental Health Day approaches, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reaffirming its commitment to athlete well-being, ensuring that every competitor feels safe, supported and empowered throughout their Olympic journey.

A comprehensive framework of support

At Milano Cortina 2026, athletes and their entourage members will benefit from a strengthened set of services designed to promote mental well-being, prevent issues before they arise and provide care whenever needed. Key initiatives include:

Cyber Abuse Protection System - All Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be automatically covered by the Cyber Abuse Protection System, which monitors social media in real time, with the aim of detecting and removing harmful content before it reaches them. First deployed at Paris 2024, where it became the largest online abuse prevention programme ever conducted in sport, the system will be further enhanced using insights from those Games.

Athlete365 Mind Zone x Powerade - Every Olympic Village will feature an Athlete365 Mind Zone, offering athletes a calm and restorative space to recharge, practise mindfulness and access confidential support. Piloted successfully at Paris 2024, the concept received strong praise from athletes. For Milano Cortina 2026, additional consultation pods will be introduced to give athletes and entourage members a discreet space to check-in with IOC Safeguarding Officers.

Mentally Fit Helpline - Athletes will again have access to the Mentally Fit Helpline , a 24/7 confidential support line available in more than 70 languages. First introduced for Tokyo 2020, the helpline has supported Olympians and entourage members at every edition of the Games since, offering immediate access to professional help, advice and support. Designed to address not only crisis situations, but also everyday stressors, the helpline provides a safe space for athletes to talk through challenges before, during and after competition. Support for Paris 2024 athletes has been extended through to 2028, reinforcing the IOC's long-term commitment to athlete well-being.

Welfare Officers - A dedicated network of Welfare Officers will be based in the Olympic Villages, providing safeguarding expertise and acting as trusted points of contact for athletes and their entourages. First introduced at Beijing 2022, their role has become a key part of Games-time support.

Together, these measures aim to foster a safe and supportive environment for all athletes and their entourages at Milano Cortina 2026.

Extending support beyond Games-time

The IOC's commitment to athlete well-being also extends beyond Games-time. In 2023, the IOC launched its Mental Health Action Plan, a comprehensive roadmap designed to promote mental well-being in sport.

To provide organisers with clear frameworks to safeguard participants before, during and after competition, the IOC also published its Mental Health Guidelines for Major Sporting Events. For athletes, the Mentally Fit e-learning course is also available through Athlete365, offering practical techniques to strengthen resilience, practise mindfulness and manage the unique pressures of elite sport.

A wide range of expert advice, resources and tools are available through the Athlete365 MentallyFit hub, ensuring Olympians and their entourages have access to support at every stage of their sporting and personal journeys.

