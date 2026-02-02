Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Launches Black Line Defense, a New Wholly Owned Subsidiary Focused on Autonomous and Government Maritime Solutions

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of Black Line Defense , a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to advancing crewed and autonomous mission-ready maritime solutions for defense and government customers. Demand for reliable, high-performance platforms continues to grow across federal, state, and municipal agencies, creating a significant opportunity for Twin Vee to apply its proven manufacturing capabilities and advanced technologies.

Black Line Defense is built on Twin Vee's existing manufacturing infrastructure, engineering capabilities, and decades of real-world marine experience. Twin Vee already designs and builds vessels that are actively inspected and evaluated by government entities. Management expects that establishing Black Line Defense as a dedicated subsidiary enables the Company to pursue defense and government programs with the focus, compliance structure, and contracting discipline these markets require.

"We believe that Twin Vee has the right foundation to compete in the government and defense markets, and Black Line Defense builds directly on that strength," said Carol Craig, member of Twin Vee's Board of Directors and CEO and Founder of Sidus Space. "The combination of proven marine platforms, advanced technologies, and disciplined execution positions the Company to pursue meaningful opportunities with agencies that require reliable, high-performance solutions."

Black Line Defense will identify, explore, and pursue potential autonomous maritime opportunities with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, maritime interdiction and patrol agencies, port and coastal security operators, and other government organizations that require dependable, mission-ready boats.

"We've been steadily expanding our engineering capabilities and production capacity, and Black Line Defense is the next logical step," said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "By combining our advanced technologies with the manufacturing foundation we've built over decades, we predict that we can pursue autonomous, government, and defense opportunities with confidence and discipline."

To support this strategy, Twin Vee is building on years of experience supplying vessels to municipalities, colleges, fire departments, and state agencies. "Over the years, I've personally designed and built boats for state and municipal organizations with demanding, real-world requirements," added Preston Yarborough, Vice President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Those projects require durability, reliability, and clear accountability. Black Line Defense builds directly on that experience, allowing us to deliver mission-ready platforms that agencies can trust from day one."

"Our background provides Black Line Defense with immediate credibility and a clear understanding of the performance, documentation, and accountability standards required in government procurement," remarked Visconti. "We believe that Twin Vee's infrastructure would allow us to efficiently scale up 'Small Unmanned Surface Vessel' (sUSV) production to meet demand."

According to Visconti, Twin Vee operates a vertically integrated manufacturing facility with in-house design, engineering, tooling, mold construction, composite fabrication, wire harness manufacturing, propulsion integration, and final assembly. The Company has also commissioned a 46-foot, five-axis CNC router, enabling the internal development of large-scale tooling, molds, and composite structures.

Black Line Defense intends to focus on adapting proven hulls into mission-specific platforms rather than developing experimental vessels. The Company believes that this approach reduces technical risk, shortens development timelines, and enables faster entry into government programs that demand reliability, scalability, and domestic manufacturing.

"Black Line Defense is not a concept company," Visconti added. "It is built on real boats, real facilities, and real experience. Our goal is to compete for meaningful government programs by delivering platforms that can be fielded, supported, and scaled."

Black Line Defense is a defense and government maritime company focused on autonomous and crewed vessel solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and state and local agencies. The company leverages Twin Vee PowerCats' manufacturing infrastructure, engineering expertise, and operational experience to deliver mission-ready platforms.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding continued and growing demand for maritime solutions among defense and government customers as well as the Company's continued expansion of its engineering capabilities and production capacity.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the Company to pursue meaningful opportunities in government procurement, the Company's ability to leverage its current manufacturing capabilities and advanced technologies to meet the performance, documentation, and accountability standards required in government procurement, the ability of the Company to efficiently scale up its infrastructure to meet anticipated demand, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

