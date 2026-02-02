Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Expands Music IP Portfolio with Key Artist Agreements

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) - Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. ("GITS"), a digital media and intellectual property company, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with K-pop star Kang Daniel for the production and performance of official theme songs for the upcoming animated feature, The Legend of MegaRace.

Pursuant to the agreements, GITS has acquired ownership and control of the master recordings, along with worldwide distribution and usage rights for each song. GITS will oversee global release strategies and the commercial rollout of the official soundtrack across both digital and physical platforms.

"A powerhouse soloist with over 2 million albums sold, Kang Daniel first skyrocketed to international fame as the 'Nation's Center' of the mega-hit K-pop group Wanna One," the company stated. "Now a seasoned singer-songwriter and world-class performer who has made his mark on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart, he continues to redefine his legacy. Beyond music, the Guinness World Record holder has expanded his repertoire as a charismatic TV host and lead actor, proving his versatility as a global multi-hyphenate."

In connection with the planned release of The Legend of MegaRace, select promotional materials related to the additional theme songs are expected to be distributed through Faning, GITS's global fandom platform.

"These agreements reflect GITS's continued focus on strict music IP ownership and controlled distribution," a GITS representative said. "By collaborating with a top-tier K-pop star for this animated project, we are taking a structured, long-term approach to building music assets that support scalable content commercialization."

The company noted that these additional artist collaborations complement previously announced agreements and are consistent with its broader strategy to expand proprietary intellectual property across animation-related music and content assets.

About Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) is an entertainment technology company focused on developing digital platforms for fan engagement, content distribution, and interactive online experiences.

About Faning

Faning is a digital fandom platform that provides official fan clubs, virtual events, and interactive features enabling artists and fans to connect through structured online experiences.

