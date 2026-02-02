Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Promotes Drew Camden to President

Expanded role reflects operational scale and execution across U.S. manufacturing

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Unusual Machines today announced the promotion of Drew Camden to President, effective immediately. Camden will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer, maintaining responsibility for manufacturing, supply chain, and operational execution across the Company.

Since joining Unusual Machines, Camden has led the expansion of U.S.-based manufacturing, including domestic motor production and increased drone assembly capacity. During this period, the Company has brought additional facilities online, improved throughput, and strengthened coordination across manufacturing, supply chain, and fulfillment to support growing enterprise and defense demand.

"As we grow and provide products that are critical to our customers, it's important that we recognize the Company is bigger than any one person and build continuity," said Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Machines. "Drew is a demonstrated leader who has led the most execution-critical parts of our business. More importantly, he brings the attitude and approach that embody what Unusual Machines stands for. I look forward to continuing to work side by side with him as we keep building."

"Our focus is on moving programs from intent to execution," said Drew Camden, President and Chief Operating Officer of Unusual Machines. "As we rapidly scale the company, my role is to make sure our operations keep pace with the company's direction so customers can continue to rely on us."

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

CS Investor Relations

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-promotes-drew-camden-to-president-1132197