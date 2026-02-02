Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc Releases Corporate Update Regarding subsidiary Companies

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Auri Inc, ("OTCID:AURI") a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company releases current report of their subsidiaries activities and continues to build their portfolio of companies.

Strategic Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, and the addition of digital assets and in ground assets are the basis of AURI's business development plan.

AURI continues to focus on acquiring revenue producing companies and operations to complement their portfolio of subsidiary companies for the sole purpose of building consolidated revenue and issuing stock and cash dividends to its shareholders."

Auri announced it has been growing internally for the past few years with founder capital investments made within its subsidiaries:

Black Dragon Resources, Inc., "OTCID:BDGR,

PBS Holding, Inc, "OTC:PBHG",

TradeStar Resources Corp, "OTC:TSRR", and

SutimCo International Inc., (OTC:SUTI).

BLACK DRAGON- "OTCID:BDGR"

In 2025, BDGR formed an acquisition subsidiary for the purpose of completing the purchase of revenue generating logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC, and inground assets held by RJK Ranch Holdings,

BDGR has strategically structured these two cornerstone acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with fracking sand deposits and our own trucking delivery services to our oil and Gas clients!

PBS HOLDING INC- "OTC:PBHG"

In 2025 PBS Holding, Inc, "OTCID:PBHG" announced joint venture companies formed with Melody Trust, LLC to advance numerous initiatives to produce increased revenue from:

Starfest Rock Artist Gold Record Collection will feature Iconic Music Recording Artists and Guitar Legends such as Chuck Berry, Marvin Gaye, Johnny Winters, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, BB King, James Brown, Elvis Presely, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Bob Marley Starfest Collectibles such as Framed Gold Single or Album Collectibles individually will be bundled with digital music downloads, Physical Vinyl or Cd Album, and Music Apparel merchandise. Melody Productions- a high-tech full-service live and studio audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company.

Auri founder has worked beside some of the largest and high-profile Recording artists and Sports Celebrities for decades and now the release of the Rock Music and Guitar Collection will enable the Legendary Music Artists and the companies to monetize their music IP for the benefit of Artists and their estates.

TradeStar Resources Corp, "OTC:TSRR"

Tradestar began the coding and creation of a web based artificial intelligence platform. The TradeStar platform will facilitate the marketing, sales, and distribution of crypto currency both in the United States, and in Europe. Tradestar can process credit cards, and exchange tokens in Europe and will allow for transactions to be conducted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Tradestar and AURI plans to open a future office in the Country of Moldova, an EU friendly nation.

Suti Co International Inc., "OTC:SUTI"

The management of AURI has moved its MJ related products, including The Champ line to SUTI. SUTI management has arranged additional manufacturing sources for all nutraceutical, MJ, THC and CBD-related products. Suti will continue to manufacture their products in Nashville and has signed contracts with several new manufacturers in California. Suti plans to add new product lines such as drinks, cocktails, mixers, and alcohol taste alike replacement CBD drinks. Suti will all expand their gummy and edibles lines. The management and its consultants believe that moving The Champ line to SUTI will allow the new SUTImanagement to build and relaunchan additional productline "New Champs" featuring a host of celebrities and their licensed and endorsed product support.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.auri.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings,revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

