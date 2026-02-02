Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Finastra Enhances Commercial Loan Origination with Cloud-Native LaserPro Evaluate

The modern solution streamlines commercial loan workflows, replacing manual spreadsheets and legacy systems

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced the launch of LaserPro Evaluate, a modern, cloud-native solution designed to streamline commercial loan workflows for banks and credit unions. Built to support institutions currently relying on non-banking solutions or manual tools such as spreadsheets, LaserPro Evaluate reimagines the origination and processing experience for today's digital-first lending environment.

Finastra

"LaserPro Evaluate is a major step forward for institutions looking to modernize their lending operations," said Mitch Lucas, VP, Product Management, Retail Lending at Finastra. "It's designed to meet customers where they are, offering flexibility, efficiency, and future-ready capabilities."

Key benefits include:

  • Streamlined loan workflows - Reduces manual effort and accelerates time-to-close, improving both customer and employee experiences.
  • Cloud-native architecture - Hosted on Finastra's Total Lending platform, it enables secure, scalable operations with automatic updates.
  • Modern user experience - Enables an intuitive and frictionless experience, leading to increased productivity and satisfaction.
  • Purpose-built for flexibility and growth - The solution is designed for future extensibility, with support for AI, analytics, and third-party integrations, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of industry trends.

With modular deployment and licensing, LaserPro Evaluate works independently or alongside other LaserPro Lending Platform components to analyze financials and securely exchange documents, giving financial institutions the flexibility to scale as needed.

"As banks and credit unions race to meet digital-first expectations, cloud-native origination and processing platforms have become essential for streamlining complex workflows, reducing operational risk, and delivering faster, more transparent lending experiences," said Craig Focardi, Principal Analyst at Celent. "Secure document automated financial analysis and secure document exchange improve decisioning speed and accuracy, which improves customer satisfaction and the lender's bottom line."

LaserPro Evaluate forms an important piece of the LaserPro Lending Platform, an industry-leading solution that empowers financial institutions to efficiently manage loan documentation, ensure regulatory compliance, streamline end-to-end lending workflows, and strengthen borrower relationship management.

About Finastra
Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5746889/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/finastra-enhances-commercial-loan-origination-with-cloud-native-laserpro-evaluate-302676225.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
