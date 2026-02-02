One Strategy Studio Joins Radius Insights

AI-first start up and insights powerhouse combine to create the agency of the future

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Strategy Studio, the world's leading AI-first strategic insights and innovation agency, built for speed to impact, has joined forces with Radius Insights. Together they're creating the agency of the future, helping brands move from brief to breakthrough in hours and get to bigger opportunities and better ideas in days, not weeks or months.

Today's leaders face a new reality. Markets move faster than traditional research cycles. Data and AI is everywhere, yet clarity is harder to find, and the cost of slow or uncertain decisions has never been higher.

"Insights, innovation, and marketing leaders don't need more tools," said Rob Wengel, Global CEO of Radius Insights. "They need strategic guidance on where to play, how to win, and what decisions will drive growth, faster than the market moves."

ONE Strategy Studio was built from the ground up to solve that problem, reimagining how insight and strategy work in the age of AI. At its core is a best-in-class AI Studio, a virtual team trained to act like an agency, working alongside human strategists with decades of client and agency experience. The virtual team automates the end-to-end project journey across sourcing, insight, strategy, narrative, and creative exploration, while expert strategists iterate to sharpen focus, prioritize what matters, and guide decisions that drive real business impact.

"It's not about speed to more output, it's about speed to impact," said Jonathan Williams, Founder and CEO of ONE Strategy Studio. "Our virtual team and our human strategists work together, iterating fast to get to the best answers and solutions for tough growth challenges. AI lets us explore more possibilities faster, but it's human judgment that turns that exploration into breakthroughs and opportunities in hours and days, not weeks or months."

It's not just groundbreaking, it's proven. In just two years, ONE has delivered more than 250 projects for over 60 global brands across innovation, positioning, foresight, segmentation, and campaign development, achieving stronger outcomes in a fraction of the time and cost.

Together with Radius, this powerful hybrid of AI-accelerated strategy and human-led insight, amplified by deep primary research, category expertise, and global scale, enables brands to replace slow, stop-start research with a more continuous way of working.

"We created the agency model that brands need now," said Camilla Pugh, Managing Director of ONE Strategy Studio. "AI handles the groundwork so humans can unleash what we call their inner warrior hero, focusing on what matters most - the judgment, thinking, and decisions on how to act in an always-moving market. This is the agency of the future."

Wengel added, "Radius has long partnered with the world's leading companies to solve complex challenges through bespoke insights solutions. ONE Strategy Studio builds on that heritage by reimagining how we uncover game-changing opportunities and guide strategic brand-building decision-making with clients in a much faster, truly iterative, and collaborative way."

About Radius Insights

Radius Insights, a portfolio company of Star Mountain Capital, is a global market research and insights consultancy that helps brands navigate complexity, identify growth opportunities, and drive measurable business results. By combining custom research, advanced AI and analytics, and strategic advisory, Radius delivers insights that move minds, markets, and faster, better decisions. Radius has expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Strive Insight, 7th Sense, and Illuminas North America, deepening expertise across technology, automotive, retail, CPG, financial services, healthcare, B2B, and consumer markets. Learn more at www.radiusinsights.com.

About ONE Strategy Studio

ONE Strategy Studio, the world leading AI-first strategic insight agency, has joined forces with Radius. Our focus is SPEED TO IMPACT; from brief to breakthrough in hours, solving tough growth challenges and getting to bigger opportunities and better ideas in days, not weeks or months. We combine a Best-in-class AI Studio, a virtual team trained to act like an agency, but better, automating the project journey end to end across sourcing, insight, strategy, narrative, and creativity. And a team of expert strategists each with 15+ years client and agency experience, collaborating with you to brief, iterate, create, focus, and land with impact. This is a new way of working, reimagined for the era of AI-powered Insight. https://www.onestrategystudio.com/

About Star Mountain Capital

With ~$4.5 billion in AUM (committed capital including debt facilities as of 11/30/2025), Star Mountain specializes in providing data-driven investment solutions across two core strategies:

Direct Investments: Providing debt and equity capital to established lower middle-market businesses.

Secondary Investments: Acquiring LP interests, direct assets, NAV loans and making primary LP commitments.

Star Mountain's investors include public and private pensions, insurance companies, commercial banks, endowments, foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Employee-owned and sharing profits with 100% of its U.S. full-time employees, the firm prioritizes alignment of interests to maximize value for stakeholders.

Since 2010, Star Mountain has completed over 100 direct platform investments and 50 secondary/fund investments in the North American lower middle-market. The firm has been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and a Best Place to Work by Crain's New York Business and Pensions & Investments.

For more information, visit www.starmountaincapital.com

