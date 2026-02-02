TaxBandits Offers E-Filing Support as Feb. 2 Deadline Arrives for 1099, W-2 and 94x Forms

Businesses get last-minute filing support without surge pricing or rush fees

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is providing e-filing support for 1099, W-2 and 94x forms for the filing deadline on Feb. 2, 2026.

"Filing accurately isn't just about meeting a deadline. It's about having the right checks in place from start to finish," said Naga Palanisamy, co-founder and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "By building compliance solutions directly into the filing process, we help businesses review, validate and submit correctly even when time is tight, reflecting The Bandit Commitment's dedication to standing behind every filing."

Electronic Delivery for Recipient Copies

TaxBandits offers electronic delivery of recipient copies through an online access portal. Copies are available once forms are transmitted, providing recipients with timely access to their tax documents.

Postal mailing is also offered through TaxBandits' partnership with Pitney Bowes . However, the cutoff for guaranteed timely delivery by mail was Feb. 1.

Compliance-Focused Filing Support

Filing Accuracy Supported from Start to Finish: TaxBandits offers a comprehensive e-filing experience for the entire tax reporting process, providing built-in compliance checks like TIN Matching, USPS address validation and smart review tools to catch potential errors before submission.

No Surge Pricing or Rush-Hour Fees: TaxBandits does not implement surge pricing or additional fees during busy filing periods. The platform remains consistent in pricing with no hidden costs.

The Bandit Commitment: TaxBandits stands behind every filing with no-cost corrections and free retransmissions, reducing additional charges if users need to adjust and refile their submissions.

To assist businesses and tax professionals during this peak filing deadline, TaxBandits provides customer support via live chat, phone, and email, with extended hours from 8 AM to 8 PM ET.

To get started, businesses and tax professionals can create a free TaxBandits account at https://www.taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2-certified, and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, enterprises and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

For high-volume filers and software providers, TaxBandits API enables seamless automation of tax forms right from the existing systems.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

