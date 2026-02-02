Bank of San Francisco Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today reported unaudited net income of $2.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $1.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $6.8 million, or $3.17 per diluted share compared to $6.5 million, or $3.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.
"Our fourth quarter and full-year results reflect the continued execution of our growth strategy and accelerating performance," said William Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "During 2025, the Bank delivered balanced growth, with loans and deposits increasing by 20% or more, while maintaining excellent credit quality and margin discipline. What truly differentiates Bank of San Francisco is a deeply personal client experience built on outstanding service and tailored financial solutions. We are gratified that our clients appreciate our approach and the commitment of our team, and we will continue to invest in people, systems, and community presence to ensure that experience remains exceptional as we grow."
"We are pleased to announce the opening of our Laurel Village office in the Pacific Heights area of San Francisco," said Bill Ward, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This new location is a tangible example of how we approach growth. We expand thoughtfully, where our clients live and work, and invest in teams and infrastructure that allow us to deliver the same high-touch, responsive service no matter our size. We look forward to celebrating the office's official grand opening with the community this spring."
Financial Highlights
Total deposits were $637.6 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.6 million, or 5% from September 30, 2025, and $106.8 million, or 20% from December 31, 2024.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $265.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $27.2 million, or 11% from September 30, 2025, and $68.0 million, or 34% from December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 41.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 37.2% at December 31, 2024.
Interest-bearing deposits were $372.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1% from September 30, 2025, and $38.9 million, or 12% from December 31, 2024. The total cost of funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 1.26%, a decrease of 0.01% from the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and a decrease of 0.12% from the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Total loans were $623.0 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $41.6 million or 7% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $115.1 million, or 23% from December 31, 2024. During the year, the portfolio mix shifted slightly toward commercial lending, as loans to finance commercial real estate, including multi-family loans increased to 38% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025, compared to 30% at December 31, 2024.
Credit quality remained strong and improved steadily throughout the year due to payments and the successful resolution of a previously non-performing loan. At December 31, 2025, non-performing loans represented 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.12% at September 30, 2025, and 0.22% at December 31, 2024.
The net interest margin (NIM) for the year ended December 31, 2025, was 4.32%, compared to 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the NIM was 4.44%, compared to 4.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $18.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 17% from the year ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $5.1 million, an increase of $452,000, or 10% from the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of $460,000, or 10% from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter increase was largely driven by performance compensation, new hires, and costs associated with the coming branch opening.
Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $10.7 million; an increase of $1.6 million, or 17% from the year ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $3.3 million, an increase of $357,000, or 12% from the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of $1.3 million, or 64% from the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Total shareholders' equity was $83.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 3% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $7.7 million, or 10% from December 31, 2024.
Book value per share was $37.94 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.77, or 2% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $2.69, or 8% from December 31, 2024.
The Bank remained well-capitalized, with all capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements, including a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.16%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratios of 16.14%, and a Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 17.39%.
"The consistency of our results reflects the strength of our culture and our client relationships," Ward added. "Sustained loan and deposit growth, paired with strong credit performance, is the result of teams who know their clients well and serve them exceptionally well."
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use pre-tax, pre-provision income as a non-GAAP financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information about the financial performance of our business and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe pre-tax, pre-provision income is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax expense from net income.
About Bank of San Francisco
Bank of San Francisco is a locally owned and operated commercial and private bank built on personal relationships and tailored solutions. Since 2005, the Bank has worked with business owners, real estate investors, nonprofits, and families that value direct access to experienced bankers who understand their business and personal needs.
Bank of San Francisco combines high-touch service with select conveniences, including a robust suite of treasury management services, and worldwide ATM fee reimbursement. Growth has been fueled by referrals from long-time loyal clients, colleagues, and community partners. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Bank of San Francisco
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
For the Periods Ended
Year Over Year Change
Assets
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
$
%
Cash and due from banks
$
10,899
$
6,604
$
8,754
$
9,076
$
6,023
$
4,876
81
%
Interest bearing deposits in banks
60,827
74,188
78,541
69,116
69,200
(8,373
)
-12
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
71,726
80,792
87,295
78,192
75,223
(3,497
)
-5
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
26,025
25,038
21,859
21,819
23,623
2,402
10
%
Loans, net of deferred costs/fees
623,030
581,443
550,910
530,817
507,970
115,060
23
%
Allowance for credit losses
(7,659
)
(7,518
)
(7,258
)
(6,968
)
(6,662
)
(997
)
15
%
Loans, net of allowance of credit losses
615,371
573,925
543,652
523,849
501,308
114,063
23
%
Premises and equipment, net
2,590
1,632
1,501
1,351
1,411
1,179
84
%
Accrued interest receivable & other assets
17,342
17,021
17,608
13,696
13,872
3,470
25
%
Total Assets
$
733,054
$
698,408
$
671,915
$
638,907
$
615,437
$
117,617
19
%
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
265,492
$
238,330
$
229,036
$
199,783
$
197,533
$
67,959
34
%
Interest bearing deposits
372,073
367,669
353,188
353,748
333,202
38,871
12
%
Total deposits
637,565
605,999
582,224
553,531
530,735
106,830
20
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,432
11,795
11,171
8,634
9,381
3,051
33
%
Total Liabilities
649,997
617,794
593,395
562,165
540,116
109,881
20
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
29,490
29,261
29,075
28,944
28,757
733
3
%
Retained earnings
53,521
51,309
49,475
47,841
46,743
6,778
15
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
46
44
(30
)
(43
)
(179
)
225
-126
%
Total shareholders' equity
83,057
80,614
78,520
76,742
75,321
7,736
10
%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
733,054
$
698,408
$
671,915
$
638,907
$
615,437
$
117,617
19
%
Book Value per Common Share
$
37.94
$
37.17
$
36.33
$
35.35
$
35.25
$
2.69
8
%
Total Common Shares Outstanding
2,188,985
2,168,841
2,161,024
2,170,866
2,136,822
52,163
2
%
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
11.16
%
11.54
%
11.83
%
11.41
%
12.05
%
-0.89
%
-7
%
Tier 1 RBC ratio
16.14
%
17.08
%
17.68
%
18.16
%
18.69
%
-2.55
%
-14
%
Common Equity Tier 1 RBC ratio
16.14
%
17.08
%
17.68
%
18.16
%
18.69
%
-2.55
%
-14
%
Total Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio
17.39
%
18.34
%
18.93
%
19.41
%
19.95
%
-2.56
%
-13
%
Other Ratios
Non-interest bearing to Total Deposits
41.64
%
39.33
%
39.34
%
36.09
%
37.22
%
4.42
%
12
%
Loan to Deposit ratio
97.72
%
95.95
%
94.62
%
95.90
%
95.71
%
2.01
%
2
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
1.23
%
1.29
%
1.32
%
1.31
%
1.31
%
-0.08
%
-6
%
ACL to Nonperforming Loans
1099.23
%
868.68
%
642.31
%
593.21
%
490.61
%
608.62
%
124
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.09
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.22
%
-0.13
%
-58
%
n/m - Not Meaningful
Bank of San Francisco
Statement of Income (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
$
%
Interest on loans, including fees
$
8,904
$
8,048
$
7,596
$
7,071
$
7,152
$
1,752
24
%
Interest on deposits in banks
968
1,021
928
677
881
87
10
%
Interest on investment securities
247
208
210
221
217
30
14
%
Other interest income
79
77
72
74
74
5
7
%
Total interest income
10,198
9,354
8,806
8,043
8,324
1,874
23
%
Deposits interest expense
2,054
1,936
1,868
1,719
1,878
176
9
%
Net interest income
8,144
7,418
6,938
6,324
6,446
1,698
26
%
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
300
330
290
300
(320
)
620
-194
%
Net interest income after provision
7,844
7,088
6,648
6,024
6,766
1,078
16
%
Service charges on deposits
129
111
108
102
112
17
15
%
Other non-interest income
80
15
(5
)
61
46
34
74
%
Total non-interest income
209
126
103
163
158
51
32
%
Salaries and employee benefits expense
3,258
2,720
2,885
3,033
3,144
114
4
%
Occupancy
372
366
336
291
303
69
23
%
Information Technology and Equipment
342
340
324
315
301
41
14
%
Other operating expense
1,087
1,181
880
984
851
236
28
%
Total non-interest expense
5,059
4,607
4,425
4,623
4,599
460
10
%
Income before income taxes
2,994
2,607
2,326
1,564
2,325
669
29
%
Income tax expense
783
772
692
466
697
86
12
%
Net income
$
2,211
$
1,835
$
1,634
$
1,098
$
1,628
$
583
36
%
Basic Earnings per Share
$
1.05
$
0.87
$
0.78
$
0.53
$
0.78
$
0.27
35
%
Average Shares Outstanding
2,109,522
2,108,663
2,097,194
2,090,394
2,089,978
19,544
1
%
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
1.03
$
0.86
$
0.77
$
0.52
$
0.77
$
0.26
34
%
Average Shares Outstanding
2,136,558
2,134,102
2,124,402
2,130,962
2,110,598
25,960
1
%
Annualized Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
1.19
%
1.05
%
0.98
%
0.70
%
1.06
%
0.13
%
12
%
Return on Average Common Equity
10.81
%
9.22
%
8.32
%
5.78
%
8.86
%
1.95
%
22
%
Net Interest Margin
4.44
%
4.33
%
4.28
%
4.19
%
4.18
%
0.26
%
6
%
Cost of Funds
1.26
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
1.30
%
1.38
%
-0.12
%
-9
%
Efficiency Ratio
60.57
%
61.07
%
62.85
%
71.27
%
69.64
%
-9.07
%
-13
%
n/m - Not Meaningful
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income
$
2,211
$
1,835
$
1,634
$
1,098
$
1,628
$
583
36
%
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
300
330
290
300
(320
)
620
-194
%
Income tax expense
783
772
692
466
697
86
12
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
3,294
$
2,937
$
2,616
$
1,864
$
2,005
$
1,289
64
%
Bank of San Francisco
Statement of Income (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
Year Over Year Change
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
$
%
Interest on loans, including fees
$
31,619
$
27,679
$
3,940
14
%
Interest on deposits in banks
3,594
4,794
(1,200
)
-25
%
Interest on investment securities
886
283
603
213
%
Other interest income
302
294
8
3
%
Total interest income
36,401
33,050
3,351
10
%
Deposits interest expense
7,577
8,881
(1,304
)
-15
%
Net interest income
28,824
24,169
4,655
19
%
Provision (Reversal) for credit losses
1,220
(180
)
1,400
-778
%
Net interest income after provision
27,604
24,349
3,255
13
%
Service charges on deposits
450
395
55
14
%
Gains on sale of loans
-
306
(306
)
-100
%
Other non-interest income
151
229
(78
)
-34
%
Total non-interest income
601
930
(329
)
-35
%
Salaries and employee benefits expense
11,896
10,542
1,354
13
%
Occupancy
1,365
1,239
126
10
%
Information Technology and Equipment
1,321
1,208
113
9
%
Other operating expense
4,132
2,982
1,150
39
%
Total non-interest expense
18,714
15,971
2,743
17
%
Income before income taxes
9,491
9,308
183
2
%
Income tax expense
2,713
2,770
(57
)
-2
%
Net income
$
6,778
$
6,538
$
240
4
%
Basic Earnings per Share
$
3.22
$
3.14
$
0.08
3
%
Average Shares Outstanding
2,103,241
2,084,423
18,818
1
%
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
3.17
$
3.10
$
0.07
2
%
Average Shares Outstanding
2,140,169
2,107,815
32,354
2
%
Annualized Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
0.99
%
1.05
%
-0.06
%
-6
%
Return on Average Common Equity
8.56
%
9.10
%
-0.54
%
-6
%
Net Interest Margin
4.32
%
3.96
%
0.36
%
9
%
Cost of Funds
1.28
%
1.63
%
-0.35
%
-21
%
Efficiency Ratio
63.60
%
63.63
%
-0.03
%
0
%
n/m - Not Meaningful
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income
$
6,778
$
6,538
$
240
4
%
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
1,220
(180
)
1,400
-778
%
Income tax expense
2,713
2,770
(57
)
-2
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
10,711
$
9,128
$
1,583
17
%
