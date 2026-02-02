Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
02.02.2026 15:26 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of San Francisco Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today reported unaudited net income of $2.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and $1.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $6.8 million, or $3.17 per diluted share compared to $6.5 million, or $3.10 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results reflect the continued execution of our growth strategy and accelerating performance," said William Keller, Chief Executive Officer. "During 2025, the Bank delivered balanced growth, with loans and deposits increasing by 20% or more, while maintaining excellent credit quality and margin discipline. What truly differentiates Bank of San Francisco is a deeply personal client experience built on outstanding service and tailored financial solutions. We are gratified that our clients appreciate our approach and the commitment of our team, and we will continue to invest in people, systems, and community presence to ensure that experience remains exceptional as we grow."

"We are pleased to announce the opening of our Laurel Village office in the Pacific Heights area of San Francisco," said Bill Ward, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This new location is a tangible example of how we approach growth. We expand thoughtfully, where our clients live and work, and invest in teams and infrastructure that allow us to deliver the same high-touch, responsive service no matter our size. We look forward to celebrating the office's official grand opening with the community this spring."

Financial Highlights

  • Total deposits were $637.6 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $31.6 million, or 5% from September 30, 2025, and $106.8 million, or 20% from December 31, 2024.

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $265.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $27.2 million, or 11% from September 30, 2025, and $68.0 million, or 34% from December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 41.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 37.2% at December 31, 2024.

  • Interest-bearing deposits were $372.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1% from September 30, 2025, and $38.9 million, or 12% from December 31, 2024. The total cost of funds for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 1.26%, a decrease of 0.01% from the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and a decrease of 0.12% from the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

  • Total loans were $623.0 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $41.6 million or 7% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $115.1 million, or 23% from December 31, 2024. During the year, the portfolio mix shifted slightly toward commercial lending, as loans to finance commercial real estate, including multi-family loans increased to 38% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025, compared to 30% at December 31, 2024.

  • Credit quality remained strong and improved steadily throughout the year due to payments and the successful resolution of a previously non-performing loan. At December 31, 2025, non-performing loans represented 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.12% at September 30, 2025, and 0.22% at December 31, 2024.

  • The net interest margin (NIM) for the year ended December 31, 2025, was 4.32%, compared to 3.96% for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the NIM was 4.44%, compared to 4.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

  • Non-interest expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $18.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 17% from the year ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $5.1 million, an increase of $452,000, or 10% from the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of $460,000, or 10% from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter increase was largely driven by performance compensation, new hires, and costs associated with the coming branch opening.

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the year ended December 31, 2025, totaled $10.7 million; an increase of $1.6 million, or 17% from the year ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, totaled $3.3 million, an increase of $357,000, or 12% from the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of $1.3 million, or 64% from the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

  • Total shareholders' equity was $83.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 3% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $7.7 million, or 10% from December 31, 2024.

  • Book value per share was $37.94 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.77, or 2% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $2.69, or 8% from December 31, 2024.

  • The Bank remained well-capitalized, with all capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements, including a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.16%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratios of 16.14%, and a Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 17.39%.

"The consistency of our results reflects the strength of our culture and our client relationships," Ward added. "Sustained loan and deposit growth, paired with strong credit performance, is the result of teams who know their clients well and serve them exceptionally well."

# # #

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use pre-tax, pre-provision income as a non-GAAP financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information about the financial performance of our business and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe pre-tax, pre-provision income is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax expense from net income.

About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco is a locally owned and operated commercial and private bank built on personal relationships and tailored solutions. Since 2005, the Bank has worked with business owners, real estate investors, nonprofits, and families that value direct access to experienced bankers who understand their business and personal needs.

Bank of San Francisco combines high-touch service with select conveniences, including a robust suite of treasury management services, and worldwide ATM fee reimbursement. Growth has been fueled by referrals from long-time loyal clients, colleagues, and community partners. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Bank of San Francisco

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)

For the Periods Ended

Year Over Year Change

Assets

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

10,899

$

6,604

$

8,754

$

9,076

$

6,023

$

4,876

81

%

Interest bearing deposits in banks

60,827

74,188

78,541

69,116

69,200

(8,373

)

-12

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

71,726

80,792

87,295

78,192

75,223

(3,497

)

-5

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

26,025

25,038

21,859

21,819

23,623

2,402

10

%

Loans, net of deferred costs/fees

623,030

581,443

550,910

530,817

507,970

115,060

23

%

Allowance for credit losses

(7,659

)

(7,518

)

(7,258

)

(6,968

)

(6,662

)

(997

)

15

%

Loans, net of allowance of credit losses

615,371

573,925

543,652

523,849

501,308

114,063

23

%

Premises and equipment, net

2,590

1,632

1,501

1,351

1,411

1,179

84

%

Accrued interest receivable & other assets

17,342

17,021

17,608

13,696

13,872

3,470

25

%

Total Assets

$

733,054

$

698,408

$

671,915

$

638,907

$

615,437

$

117,617

19

%

Liabilities

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

265,492

$

238,330

$

229,036

$

199,783

$

197,533

$

67,959

34

%

Interest bearing deposits

372,073

367,669

353,188

353,748

333,202

38,871

12

%

Total deposits

637,565

605,999

582,224

553,531

530,735

106,830

20

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,432

11,795

11,171

8,634

9,381

3,051

33

%

Total Liabilities

649,997

617,794

593,395

562,165

540,116

109,881

20

%

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

29,490

29,261

29,075

28,944

28,757

733

3

%

Retained earnings

53,521

51,309

49,475

47,841

46,743

6,778

15

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income

46

44

(30

)

(43

)

(179

)

225

-126

%

Total shareholders' equity

83,057

80,614

78,520

76,742

75,321

7,736

10

%

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

733,054

$

698,408

$

671,915

$

638,907

$

615,437

$

117,617

19

%

Book Value per Common Share

$

37.94

$

37.17

$

36.33

$

35.35

$

35.25

$

2.69

8

%

Total Common Shares Outstanding

2,188,985

2,168,841

2,161,024

2,170,866

2,136,822

52,163

2

%

Capital Ratios

Tier 1 Leverage ratio

11.16

%

11.54

%

11.83

%

11.41

%

12.05

%

-0.89

%

-7

%

Tier 1 RBC ratio

16.14

%

17.08

%

17.68

%

18.16

%

18.69

%

-2.55

%

-14

%

Common Equity Tier 1 RBC ratio

16.14

%

17.08

%

17.68

%

18.16

%

18.69

%

-2.55

%

-14

%

Total Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio

17.39

%

18.34

%

18.93

%

19.41

%

19.95

%

-2.56

%

-13

%

Other Ratios

Non-interest bearing to Total Deposits

41.64

%

39.33

%

39.34

%

36.09

%

37.22

%

4.42

%

12

%

Loan to Deposit ratio

97.72

%

95.95

%

94.62

%

95.90

%

95.71

%

2.01

%

2

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans

1.23

%

1.29

%

1.32

%

1.31

%

1.31

%

-0.08

%

-6

%

ACL to Nonperforming Loans

1099.23

%

868.68

%

642.31

%

593.21

%

490.61

%

608.62

%

124

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.09

%

0.12

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.22

%

-0.13

%

-58

%

n/m - Not Meaningful

Bank of San Francisco

Statement of Income (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

$

%

Interest on loans, including fees

$

8,904

$

8,048

$

7,596

$

7,071

$

7,152

$

1,752

24

%

Interest on deposits in banks

968

1,021

928

677

881

87

10

%

Interest on investment securities

247

208

210

221

217

30

14

%

Other interest income

79

77

72

74

74

5

7

%

Total interest income

10,198

9,354

8,806

8,043

8,324

1,874

23

%

Deposits interest expense

2,054

1,936

1,868

1,719

1,878

176

9

%

Net interest income

8,144

7,418

6,938

6,324

6,446

1,698

26

%

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

300

330

290

300

(320

)

620

-194

%

Net interest income after provision

7,844

7,088

6,648

6,024

6,766

1,078

16

%

Service charges on deposits

129

111

108

102

112

17

15

%

Other non-interest income

80

15

(5

)

61

46

34

74

%

Total non-interest income

209

126

103

163

158

51

32

%

Salaries and employee benefits expense

3,258

2,720

2,885

3,033

3,144

114

4

%

Occupancy

372

366

336

291

303

69

23

%

Information Technology and Equipment

342

340

324

315

301

41

14

%

Other operating expense

1,087

1,181

880

984

851

236

28

%

Total non-interest expense

5,059

4,607

4,425

4,623

4,599

460

10

%

Income before income taxes

2,994

2,607

2,326

1,564

2,325

669

29

%

Income tax expense

783

772

692

466

697

86

12

%

Net income

$

2,211

$

1,835

$

1,634

$

1,098

$

1,628

$

583

36

%

Basic Earnings per Share

$

1.05

$

0.87

$

0.78

$

0.53

$

0.78

$

0.27

35

%

Average Shares Outstanding

2,109,522

2,108,663

2,097,194

2,090,394

2,089,978

19,544

1

%

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

1.03

$

0.86

$

0.77

$

0.52

$

0.77

$

0.26

34

%

Average Shares Outstanding

2,136,558

2,134,102

2,124,402

2,130,962

2,110,598

25,960

1

%

Annualized Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets

1.19

%

1.05

%

0.98

%

0.70

%

1.06

%

0.13

%

12

%

Return on Average Common Equity

10.81

%

9.22

%

8.32

%

5.78

%

8.86

%

1.95

%

22

%

Net Interest Margin

4.44

%

4.33

%

4.28

%

4.19

%

4.18

%

0.26

%

6

%

Cost of Funds

1.26

%

1.27

%

1.30

%

1.30

%

1.38

%

-0.12

%

-9

%

Efficiency Ratio

60.57

%

61.07

%

62.85

%

71.27

%

69.64

%

-9.07

%

-13

%

n/m - Not Meaningful

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net income

$

2,211

$

1,835

$

1,634

$

1,098

$

1,628

$

583

36

%

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

300

330

290

300

(320

)

620

-194

%

Income tax expense

783

772

692

466

697

86

12

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

3,294

$

2,937

$

2,616

$

1,864

$

2,005

$

1,289

64

%

Bank of San Francisco

Statement of Income (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)

Twelve Months Ended

Year Over Year Change

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

$

%

Interest on loans, including fees

$

31,619

$

27,679

$

3,940

14

%

Interest on deposits in banks

3,594

4,794

(1,200

)

-25

%

Interest on investment securities

886

283

603

213

%

Other interest income

302

294

8

3

%

Total interest income

36,401

33,050

3,351

10

%

Deposits interest expense

7,577

8,881

(1,304

)

-15

%

Net interest income

28,824

24,169

4,655

19

%

Provision (Reversal) for credit losses

1,220

(180

)

1,400

-778

%

Net interest income after provision

27,604

24,349

3,255

13

%

Service charges on deposits

450

395

55

14

%

Gains on sale of loans

-

306

(306

)

-100

%

Other non-interest income

151

229

(78

)

-34

%

Total non-interest income

601

930

(329

)

-35

%

Salaries and employee benefits expense

11,896

10,542

1,354

13

%

Occupancy

1,365

1,239

126

10

%

Information Technology and Equipment

1,321

1,208

113

9

%

Other operating expense

4,132

2,982

1,150

39

%

Total non-interest expense

18,714

15,971

2,743

17

%

Income before income taxes

9,491

9,308

183

2

%

Income tax expense

2,713

2,770

(57

)

-2

%

Net income

$

6,778

$

6,538

$

240

4

%

Basic Earnings per Share

$

3.22

$

3.14

$

0.08

3

%

Average Shares Outstanding

2,103,241

2,084,423

18,818

1

%

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

3.17

$

3.10

$

0.07

2

%

Average Shares Outstanding

2,140,169

2,107,815

32,354

2

%

Annualized Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets

0.99

%

1.05

%

-0.06

%

-6

%

Return on Average Common Equity

8.56

%

9.10

%

-0.54

%

-6

%

Net Interest Margin

4.32

%

3.96

%

0.36

%

9

%

Cost of Funds

1.28

%

1.63

%

-0.35

%

-21

%

Efficiency Ratio

63.60

%

63.63

%

-0.03

%

0

%

n/m - Not Meaningful

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net income

$

6,778

$

6,538

$

240

4

%

Provision (reversal) for credit losses

1,220

(180

)

1,400

-778

%

Income tax expense

2,713

2,770

(57

)

-2

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

10,711

$

9,128

$

1,583

17

%

Media Contact
Leslie Katter
media@bankbsf.com

SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-december-1132105

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
