Sigma Lithium announces the resumption of mining activities at its Mine 1 in Vale do Jequitinhonha in Brazil, as scheduled.

This step successfully concludes the restructuring of mining operations aimed at increasing safety and operating efficiency, with the Company's technical leadership managing mining activities and planning, while incorporating a larger off-road mining fleet to match the increased production capacity achieved by the Greentech Industrial Plant.

The restructuring was financed in part by the commercial success of Sigma Lithium's high-purity low-grade lithium oxide concentrate fines, which can potentially generate equivalent proceeds to those of selling approximately 70,000t of Sigma Lithium's high grade lithium oxide concentrate product.

The new mining operational structure is expected to fully support the increase in production scale planned within the next 12 months, with the resumption of construction and subsequent commissioning of the Phase 2 Greentech Industrial Plant.

Demonstrating how Sigma Lithium's low costs can enable the generation of robust cash flows under any production scenario for Phase 1, we provided an illustrative annual guidance for cash flow generation utilizing two different historical scenarios for Phase 1's ongoing production (220,000tpy and 240,000tpy) and for Phase 2 (520,000tpy); (see Table 1 below). The Company will provide guidance for the full year 2026 output once production resumption reaches a "steady state" during 1Q26.

São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Sigma Lithium Corporation (TSXV: SGML) (NASDAQ: SGML) (BVMF: S2GM34) ("Sigma Lithium" or "the Company"), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric batteries with socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces that it has resumed mining activities at the Company's Mine 1 in Vale do Jequitinhonha in Brazil, as scheduled.

The resumption successfully concluded the restructuring of the Sigma Lithium's mining operations that occurred during 4Q25, with the Company's technical leadership directing and managing all mining restructuring activities and planning and leading subcontractors providing equipment, including blasting and drilling services, as well a regional workforce of mining personnel (drivers and machine operators). In addition to increasing safety and operating efficiency, this restructuring had the objective of tripling previous earth moving capabilities through the incorporation of a larger "off road" equipment fleet to match the increased production capacity of the Company's Greentech Industrial Plant while providing the cadence of ore delivery it required.

The restructuring was financed in part by the commercial success of Sigma Lithium's high-purity low-grade lithium oxide concentrate fines ("Fines"), produced by the Greentech Industrial Plant (dry stacked). The sale of Fines started generating meaningful gross proceeds. Illustratively, applying the price of US$140/t (last sale) to the inventory available of 950,000t (at year end), this can potentially generate equivalent proceeds to selling approximately 70,000t of Sigma Lithium's high-grade lithium oxide concentrate at US$1,800/t (3 months of the Greentech Industrial Plant's main product output). Additionally, Sigma Lithium was able to benefit from the financial support of its large global clients and financiers, which have continuously been providing contractual collateral and working capital lines against future production (70.5kt, as previously announced), replacing additional third-party capital that would have been required. The new mining operational structure is expected to fully support the increase in production scale planned within the next 12 months, with the resumption of construction and subsequent commissioning of the Phase 2 Greentech Industrial Plant, designed to meet the fast-growing demand for lithium battery materials.

The mining restart is being structured according to a staged equipment deployment plan, with third-party equipment deployed on site, followed by leased equipment, in alignment with mine sequencing and site safety protocols. This approach ensures a controlled ramp-up process within 1Q26, resulting in the delivery of gradually increasing volumes of ore to Sigma Lithium's Greentech Industrial Plant, which has continued to operate by processing strategic stockpiles of dry-stacked tailings and previously mined ore (OSP-mixed with higher quantities of host rock).

The Company will provide guidance for the full year 2026 output once production resumption reaches a "steady state" during 1Q26, once all equipment is mobilized and mining activities are running at full capacity. The table below illustrates Sigma Lithium's potential cash flow generation utilizing two different historical scenarios for Phase 1 ongoing production and for Phase 2 and demonstrates how the Company's low costs can enable the generation of robust cash flows under various production scenarios for Phase 1 and in different lithium price environments, demonstrating the operational resilience to withstand the volatility of lithium markets.

Table 1

Guidance for Production Volumes and Costs per Tonne (US$/t) Estimated 12 Month Period

(Phase 1 Only)* Estimated

FY2027E

(Phases

1 & 2) Production Volumes 220,000 270,000 520,000 CIF China Cash Cost (440) (440) (440) Maintenance Capex + Other Expenses (12) (12) (12) ESG, G&A Expenses (80) (80) (32) Interest Expenses (67) (67) (27) All-In Sustaining Cost (599) (599) (511) Cash Flow Forecasts at Various Realized Prices (US$ M)**





Cash Flow @ US$1,000/t $78 $96 $225 Cash Flow @ US$1,400/t $156 $191 $408 Cash Flow @ US$1,800/t $233 $286 $592 *Annualized production following the end of ramp-up period using the historical annualized monthly low and high outputs.

**Prices used to calculate cash flow are grade adjusted.

Sigma Lithium's unique business model, which is focused on maximizing operating margins and enhancing its low-cost position, has turned the Company into a pillar of the global battery supply chain and consolidated the Sigma Lithium as leading lithium producer. This is demonstrated by the steadfast commitment of its large clients to financially supporting Sigma Lithium's successful resumption of mining activities.

Ana Cabral, Ceo and Co-Chairperson of Sigma Lithium, said:

"The restructuring of our mining operations underscores Sigma Lithium's commitment to safety-first, as well as disciplined execution during the downcycle and intense price volatility of 2025. This operational approach highlights our focus on efficiency and continuous pursuit of higher margins and cash generation. The upgrading our mining operations will enable us to fully benefit from the substantial capacity improvements executed in the Greentech Industrial Plant."

"The resumption of mining activities on schedule was the result of the relentlessness focus of our team of 600 people at Vale do Jequitinhonha - synchronized with our financial and commercial teams traveling globally. We are honored to have a core group of clients and financiers who have been steadfast in their commitment to support Sigma Lithium. We are grateful to our regulators at Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) and Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), as well as the Minas Gerais State Government, who have demonstrated their focus on maintaining the prosperity wave brought to over 19,000 people in Vale do Jequitinhonha."

The qualified person (QP) for the Grota do Cirilo reserve estimate is Mr. Alexandre Rodrigues Cabral, P. Eng., member of the Ordre des Ingenieurs du Quebec (OIQ, membership number 105796), who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Cabral is not considered an independent QP under NI 43-101 as he is a Sigma Lithium Director and Chair of the Company's Technical Committee.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) (TSXV: SGML) (BVMF: S2GM34), ("Sigma Lithium" or "the Company"), is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric batteries with socially and environmentally sustainable lithium oxide concentrate.

The Company operates one of the world's largest lithium production sites-the fifth-largest industrial-mineral complex for lithium oxide concentrate-at its Grota do Cirilo operation in Brazil. Sigma Lithium is at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the electric battery materials supply chain, producing Quintuple Zero Green Lithium: zero coal power, zero tailings dams, zero utilization of potable water, zero use of hazardous chemicals and zero accidents.

Sigma Lithium currently has a nameplate capacity to produce 270,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate on an annualized basis (approximately 38,000-40,000 tonnes of LCE) at its mine and state-of-the-art Greentech Industrial Plant. The Company is now constructing a second plant to double its production capacity.

