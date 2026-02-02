The Human Signature: How StrikePlagiarism.com Detects Authorship and Ghostwriting in the Age of AI

Problem: When the Student's Voice Disappears

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the age of artificial intelligence, the issue of academic fraud has become more pressing. It is becoming increasingly difficult to determine who actually wrote a piece of work.

Ghostwriting services and AI-based text generators can produce flawless essays-grammatically correct, contextually relevant, and completely original. Very often, such papers are so perfect in grammar and spelling that one can easily notice the visual difference compared to the student's other work.

Students often forget that they have their own unique writing style, which is very difficult to confuse with someone else's and even harder to fake-meaning to reproduce perfectly.

Solution: Creating a unique author profile in StrikePlagiarism.com allows for analyzing the consistency of a student's writing style across multiple works.

Using deep linguistic and stylistic modeling based on a large number of metrics, the platform creates a unique author profile for each writer.

We use various metrics that help build a highly detailed stylistic picture, and-with the support of AI tools-make the evaluation even more accurate.

The most prominent metrics include:

Syntactic rhythm (sentence structure, punctuation habits, phrasing)



Semantic consistency (coherence of the text, tone, and logic of argumentation)



Error pattern analysis (typical grammatical or stylistic mistakes)



AI-assisted style detection (identifying "synthetic fluency" or unnatural perfection)



When a new work is submitted, the system automatically compares it with the student's author profile.

Significant stylistic deviations-whether toward AI-generated fluency or the increased complexity typical of ghostwritten work-trigger an alert.

As a result, instructors receive highly detailed information about whether the work was written by the student or, for instance, generated by an AI tool.

Why it matters: restoring student engagement in writing assignments, essays, theses, and research papers, as well as strengthening trust in evaluation results.

StrikePlagiarism.com helps universities move beyond superficial checks and focus on what truly matters-developing skills in creative thinking, analysis, self-expression, collaboration, and more.

By combining AI detection, authorship profiling, and plagiarism checking, StrikePlagiarism.com enables educational institutions to protect both the quality of education and teaching standards, while also safeguarding students' rights from biased plagiarism and AI-content evaluations.

