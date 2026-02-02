Umniya Fertility Launches in Abu Dhabi with an Outcomes-Led, Whole-Person Approach to Care

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Umniya Fertility has officially launched in Abu Dhabi, introducing a refined model of fertility care designed around superior clinical outcomes, continuity of care, and a deeper understanding of the whole person behind every medical decision.

Built on years of trusted clinical practice in Abu Dhabi, Umniya represents the evolution of HealthPlus IVF into a purpose-led fertility hub, aligned with Abu Dhabi's outcomes-based healthcare system and the UAE's broader focus on family wellbeing. Patient care continues uninterrupted, delivered by the same experienced clinical teams, now supported by modernized technology, integrated systems, and enhanced laboratory and genetics capabilities, within a model designed to bring greater clarity, coordination, and consistency to the fertility journey.

Umniya's approach moves beyond isolated procedures to address the full range of factors that shape fertility outcomes. Clinical decision-making is informed not only by medical data, but by a broader understanding of genetic, environmental, social, mental, and emotional influences, recognizing that fertility is a deeply personal journey that should not be treated in isolation.

As fertility decisions are increasingly shaped by delayed parenthood, preventative planning, and the growing role of personalized medicine, Umniya brings precision diagnostics, customized treatment planning, genetics, and wellbeing support into a single, coordinated experience. The model is designed to reduce fragmentation, support clearer decision-making, and deliver what matters most: the healthiest possible outcomes, achieved responsibly, predictably, and within the shortest appropriate timeframe.

Rayan Salam, Chairman of Umniya Fertility, said: "Umniya reflects a clear evolution in how fertility care is delivered. Our focus is on applying the most evidence-based medical and technological innovations to optimize outcomes, while deliberately pushing beyond the status quo to redefine how innovation is applied in fertility care. At the core of our operating model is the patient journey and experience, because truly putting patients first requires rethinking how care is designed, coordinated, and delivered from start to finish."

Eman Al Shorafa, Board Member at Umniya Fertility, said: "Behind every fertility journey is a person or a family navigating uncertainty, hope, and difficult choices. Clinical excellence alone is not enough. Emotional intelligence, the ability to listen, support, and respond with empathy and consistency, is fundamental to better experiences and better outcomes. Umniya has been shaped with that understanding at its core."

Umniya is backed by Olive Rock Partners, a healthcare-focused investment firm committed to building institutions that deliver long-term value through quality, governance, and outcomes.

Abdullah Shahin, Founding Partner at Olive Rock Partners, said: "Abu Dhabi has created an environment where specialized healthcare can grow with strong regulation, accountability, and long-term thinking. Our investment in Umniya reflects confidence in the emirate's healthcare framework and in a fertility care model built to deliver sustainable clinical and patient-experience outcomes over time."

Following the ownership transition, Umniya has established a newly constituted Board of Directors to provide strategic oversight and guide the platform's long-term direction. The Board brings together experienced leaders, including Rayan Salam, Eman Al Shorafa, Abdullah Shahin, Muhannad Qubbaj, and Ahmed Al Mukhalalati.

Umniya operates from its existing Abu Dhabi facility and continues to advance its model in line with international best practices, advanced laboratory capabilities, and developments in genetics and personalized medicine.

At its core, Umniya reflects a belief that fertility care should be designed for outcomes and built around the whole person.

About Umniya Fertility

Umniya Fertility is an Abu Dhabi-based hub for fertility solutions, delivering evidence-led, outcomes-focused care through integrated clinical pathways and a whole-person approach. Built on trusted medical expertise and guided by purpose, Umniya combines advanced science, genetics, and emotional intelligence to support individuals and families across every stage of their fertility journey.

The name Umniya carries deep meaning: in Arabic, it means "wish," and is rooted in Um (mother) and niya (intention), reflecting a commitment to care delivered with purpose, clarity, and responsibility.

Following a strategic transaction between Olive Rock Partners and M42, full ownership of the former HealthPlus IVF transitioned to Olive Rock Partners. With the appointment of Cedro Strategy, the clinic was transformed and rebranded as Umniya Fertility, continuing to operate from its Abu Dhabi facility with uninterrupted patient care.

