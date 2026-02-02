Qollateral: As Gold Hits Record Highs, Luxury Watches and Jewelry Emerge as Strategic Financial Assets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Qollateral, a leading luxury collateral lending firm based in New York City, is helping collectors and investors unlock liquidity from high-end watches and gold jewelry as precious metal prices reach historic levels. With gold trading around $5,000 per ounce in early 2026 after gaining roughly 50-65% in 2025, affluent consumers are increasingly viewing their luxury assets as strategic stores of value rather than mere possessions.

Gold's extraordinary rally, one of its strongest performances in recent decades, has been driven by economic uncertainty, persistent inflation, central bank buying, and a weakening U.S. dollar. As these precious metal prices climb, the value of luxury watches containing gold and platinum, as well as high-end gold jewelry , has risen in parallel.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how people think about their luxury assets," said Michael Manashirov, COO of Qollateral. "Clients who own Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, or other high-end pieces are discovering these items can provide immediate liquidity without forcing them to sell during a market peak. They're choosing to borrow against appreciating assets rather than liquidate them."

The Convergence of Precious Metals and Luxury Goods

The relationship between gold prices and luxury asset values has never been more apparent. Many prestigious timepieces from brands like Patek Philippe , Rolex , Audemars Piguet , and Richard Mille incorporate significant amounts of precious metals in their cases and bracelets. Similarly, fine jewelry from houses like Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels derives much of its intrinsic value from gold, platinum, and gemstones.

Some industry analysts predict gold will continue to rise into late 2027, with forecasts suggesting up to $6,000 per ounce may be possible. This bullish outlook reinforces the appeal of precious metal-rich luxury items as inflation hedges and portfolio diversifiers.

Why Collectors Choose Collateral Loans Over Selling

In a market where luxury watches and jewelry are appreciating, many owners are reluctant to sell. Qollateral's collateral loan model addresses this by allowing clients to access capital while retaining ownership of their assets.

"When someone has spent years building a collection of fine watches or heirloom jewelry, they don't want to part with these pieces permanently," Michael explained. "Our approach gives them the financial flexibility they need today while preserving the option to benefit from continued appreciation tomorrow."

Qollateral offers same-day loans from $2,000 to $10 million against luxury assets, with no credit check or personal guarantee required. The firm's non-recourse loan structure means clients' personal credit remains unaffected, and there are no prepayment penalties for early redemption.

The Asset-Backed Lending Advantage

Several factors make luxury watches and fine jewelry particularly suitable as loan collateral:

Intrinsic Material Value: Precious metal content provides a baseline value floor that moves with commodity markets.

Brand Equity and Craftsmanship: Prestige brands command premium pricing that often exceeds raw material costs, driven by heritage, artistry, and exclusivity.

Market Liquidity: High-end timepieces and jewelry from recognized brands maintain strong secondary markets with transparent pricing.

Scarcity and Collectibility: Limited production runs and discontinued models can appreciate significantly over time, particularly during periods of precious metal price strength.

Qollateral stores all pledged assets in state-of-the-art vaults located in New York City's International Gem Tower, with full insurance coverage provided by Lloyd's of London. The firm serves clients nationwide through secure, insured shipping for remote appraisals and transactions.

Looking Ahead: Luxury Assets in Uncertain Times

As economic uncertainty persists and traditional safe-haven assets like gold continue their upward trajectory, Qollateral anticipates sustained demand for asset-backed lending solutions. The firm's expertise in valuing and securing luxury collateral positions it uniquely to serve collectors and investors seeking liquidity without asset liquidation.

