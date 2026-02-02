Pure IP's Andy Ramos Honored as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Pure IP, a leading provider of enterprise-grade global voice, unified integrations, and global network services for mid-to-large businesses worldwide, announced today that CRN-a brand of The Channel Company-has selected Andy Ramos, VP of Global Sales, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Pure IP delivers integrated global voice, UCaaS and CCaaS integrations, and global network services that simplify complexity across a customers' distributed footprint. Pure IP solutions consolidate fragmented communications for enterprises into a resilient, secure infrastructure, delivering measurable savings and capability enhancements across hybrid and cloud environments.

"We recently announced the strategic rebrand of the BCM One enterprise segment to Pure IP to unify our enterprise capabilities under one brand, which is delivered through a channel-first model," stated Bryan Sheppeck, Chief Revenue Officer of BCM One. "This recognition underscores our continuing commitment to supporting our partners as they modernize the communications infrastructure of their customers-something that Andy has always focused on by consistently listening, staying in front of our partners, and working to understand their businesses and how our offerings align with their organizations and growth goals."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs list are featured on CRN.com at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP delivers global voice, unified integrations, global network services for mid-to-large businesses worldwide. The company delivers managed voice and network connectivity in more than 80 countries with a design-led approach that helps customers reduce complexity and gain control of their network and communications infrastructure. With deep expertise in global deployments, flexible billing, and support for complex integrations, Pure IP helps IT teams modernize their communications environment with confidence. Learn more at pure-ip.com.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

