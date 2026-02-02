Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
02.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
Jonathan Saxon Joins Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. as Institutional Sales and Marketing Professional

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. announced today that Jonathan (Jon) Saxon has joined the institutional sales and marketing team.

In his new role, Jon will focus on expanding Pinnacle's institutional investor relationships and building strategic partnerships with industry investment platforms, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and other financial institutions. The hire reflects growing institutional interest in Pinnacle's actively managed SMID Growth and Small-Cap Value strategies.

Jon has 30+ years of experience in the investment industry, including senior sales and management roles at major global financial institutions. Most recently, he worked as Head of North American Distribution at Investec. Prior to Investec, he was a Managing Director at Stifel responsible for the UK investment banking platform in the United States. Jon began his career at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he marketed GSAM institutional and retail funds through the broker-dealer and high net worth channels.

"We have known Jon for many years, both as a friend and colleague, so it is especially rewarding to welcome him to the Pinnacle team," said Pinnacle Associates President Scott Brown. "His longstanding track record with institutional investors complements our commitment to disciplined research, and his leadership will help accelerate our momentum in institutional channels."

"Over the years, I've seen first-hand how Pinnacle's long-tenured team hosts deep-dive meetings with company managements, conducts differentiated fundamental research and provides granular stock selection as part of their investment process. It has worked well for them over the past few decades, and I look forward to amplifying Pinnacle's capabilities and taking the business to the next level," he said.

About Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. is a forward-thinking, multi-billion-dollar investment advisory firm that provides advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, institutional investors and other financial institutions.

Media Contact
Charlotte Luer
+1-239-404-6785
cluer@ljhfm.com

SOURCE: Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.



