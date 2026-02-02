Mower Named Chervon's Creative and Strategy Agency of Record

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Mower, one of the country's top independent and 100% employee-owned marketing, advertising and public relations agencies, has been selected by Chervon, a global leader of power tools and outdoor power equipment, as Agency of Record (AOR) for creative and strategy, supporting the company's portfolio of B2B and consumer brands including EGO, EGO Commercial, FLEX and SKIL.

Mower will lead brand and communications strategy and creative development, including public relations, organic social development, influencer programming and TV and video production-all designed to connect with customers across multiple channels.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as Chervon looks to expand its brand storytelling and visibility in an increasingly competitive marketplace. The work will be focused on driving distinct brand differentiation through next-level messaging and creative, innovation strategy and elevated event presence, pushing boundaries through a highly collaborative agency partnership.

"This partnership with Chervon has been really energizing" said Ashley Montanaro, SVP Client Leadership at Mower. "There's a true spirit of collaboration between our teams, and Mower is proud to put significant time, talent and strategic focus behind a portfolio of truly outstanding brands. Together, we're telling stories that reflect the innovation and ambition at the heart of Chervon."

The relationship already kicked off with momentum, as Mower joined Chervon at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, supporting FLEX's presence and storytelling in a high-impact automotive environment, including hands-on product demonstrations and content capture tied to FLEX's latest product innovation.

The activation generated nearly 200 earned media hits, drove more than two dozen media and influencer booth visits and successfully elevated brand visibility across social platforms with 49 total in-feed touchpoints leading to a 302% increase in impressions, 221% boost in reach and 100% rise in engagements.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mower as our new creative agency of record," said Travis Campbell, Vice President of Marketing at Chervon. "Their strategic thinking, creative ambition and clever storytelling aligns with how we think about innovation across our brands and made them a clear partner for where we're headed next. Together, we're focused on creating work that breaks through and drives meaningful growth."

An extensive cross-functional Mower team is supporting the account, including specialists in account management, PR, strategy, creative and production. The relationship will build on the agency's strong B2B experience, as well as deep category expertise across building and construction, power tools, automotive and energy and sustainability.

About Mower

Mower is a 100% employee-owned, Women's Business Enterprise National Council-certified, digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency. Mower has professional staff in 18 cities throughout the U.S. With the mission of Making Fierce Friends between brands, customers and stakeholders, Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors, including B2B, Energy & Sustainability, Healthcare, Financial Services and Travel & Tourism. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service independent agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks-thenetworkone and IPREX-as well as the 4A's.

