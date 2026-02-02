Heroes on the Water Appoints U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard Veteran Josh Stanwitz as Executive Director

Seasoned leader to guide national nonprofit's mission of healing veterans, first responders and families through therapeutic kayak fishing and outdoor wellness programs

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Heroes on the Water (HOW) , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families through therapeutic kayak fishing and outdoor wellness programs, today announced the appointment of Josh Stanwitz as its new Executive Director.

A U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran, Stanwitz brings proven leadership, operational excellence and a deep personal connection to the mission of serving those who serve. In his new role, he will oversee national strategy, organizational growth, and mission delivery across HOW's therapeutic programs and 55 and counting volunteer-led chapters throughout the United States.

"Josh's leadership embodies the spirit of service and resilience that defines Heroes on the Water," said Greg Endo, Board Chair at Heroes on the Water. "His experience in uniform and leading teams across state, regional and national levels uniquely positions him to expand our impact and reach even more veterans and first responders in need of community and camaraderie."

As Executive Director, Stanwitz is spearheading initiatives to advance the organization governance, enhance fiscal accountability and grow HOW's footprint through donor engagement, fundraising innovation and strategic partnerships with the Department of Defense, Department of Veteran Affairs and other community and corporate partners. His leadership style is rooted in mission first, people always.

"I'm honored to lead Heroes on the Water and build on this organization's powerful legacy of healing through outdoor connection," said Stanwitz. "My leadership approach is mission first, people always - creating clarity around purpose, empowering staff and volunteers, and holding ourselves accountable to those we serve. In this role at HOW, I will lead with transparency, invest in our chapter leaders, and make decisions that strengthen our ability to deliver measurable, long-term impact for veterans, first responders, and their families."

Before joining Heroes on the Water, Josh held senior leadership roles with The C4 Foundation and Beneath the Service, leading national donor expansion, strategic partnerships, and development initiatives for active-duty special operations forces, veterans, and military families. He has seen firsthand the impact that time in nature can have on mental health, connection and long-term resilience.

Heroes on the Water has served over 71,000 veterans and first responders and over 17,500 family members in 18 years. In 2025 alone, the organization held 487 events and completed the third year of its study, Operation Early Impact, to determine the benefits of HOW's programs. The study highlights include 95% of respondents reported an increase in stress management skills, 91% reported improvement in their personal relationships, and 94% reported that HOW programs helped them be more mindful.

To learn more about HOW's wellness and therapeutic programs or to support its mission, please visit www.heroesonthewater.org .

