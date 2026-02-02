Anzeige
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 16:50
465,45 Euro
+2,39 % +10,85
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESS Newswire
02.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard Named One of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Originally published by Mastercard

At Mastercard, our culture celebrates curiosity and empowers groundbreaking products and services, redefining the global connections and enhancing the way the world thrives.

We're excited to share we've been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2026! We're proud to be a global leader known for excellence, trust, and innovation.

Continue reading here.

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercard-named-one-of-fortunes-worlds-most-admired-companies-2026-1132276

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
