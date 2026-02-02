OSR Holdings, Inc.: CEO Statement to Shareholders

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Reaffirming Strategic Execution and Long-Term Value Creation

As the compliance deadline under the minimum bid requirement of NASDAQ approaches, we recognize that market volatility and uncertainty can weigh on investor sentiment. Periods like this often test confidence, particularly for innovation-driven companies that are building long-term value rather than optimizing for short-term optics.

I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm that the fundamentals of OSR Holdings, Inc. remain strong, and that the management team is firmly focused on executing against clearly defined value-creating milestones.

Progress on VXM01 Licensing

Our Swiss biotech subsidiary, Vaximm AG, continues to make solid progress toward finalizing the global licensing transaction for its lead asset, VXM01. Based on the Binding Term Sheet recently executed with BCM Europe AG, the contemplated transaction structure includes:

Up to USD 815 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones

USD 30 million upfront consideration, consisting of USD 15 million in cash and USD 15 million in digital assets

While the definitive agreement remains subject to customary conditions, diligence, and final documentation, discussions are advancing constructively and in line with the economic framework already disclosed. We view this potential licensing transaction as a meaningful validation of VXM01's platform value and of OSR Holdings' hub-and-spoke biotech strategy.

Strategic Review of Medical Device Platform Merger

In parallel, we are encouraged by the ongoing strategic discussions between our two medical device subsidiaries, RMC and Woori IO. Management teams from both companies are actively working toward a potential term sheet for a merger of the two entities.

The strategic rationale for this combination has strengthened further in light of recent regulatory clarity from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the oversight of non-medical-grade consumer wearable devices. This clarification enables Woori IO to pursue a dual-track commercialization strategy:

Consumer wearable products positioned as lifestyle and wellness management tools, which may be commercialized independently of medical-device regulatory approvals

Medical-grade non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, which will continue to progress through the appropriate regulatory pathways

As a result of this improved regulatory visibility, Woori IO has recently begun receiving proactive inbound interest from global device distributors, including potential partners prepared to act as importers and local agencies across key international markets. The company aims to announce formal distribution engagements in due course.

When combined with RMC's established, cash-flow-generating operating platform, we believe Woori IO's differentiated technology and expanded commercial optionality create a compelling foundation for growth. Upon consummation of such merger, the combined entity will be evaluated with a view toward a Korean listing, with consideration given to the growth-oriented KOSDAQ market which has recently reached its highest index level in approximately 25 years.

Looking Ahead

OSR Holdings was built to create value through disciplined capital allocation, strategic partnerships, and the maturation of differentiated healthcare technologies. Short-term market dynamics do not change that mission, nor do they alter the intrinsic value we believe is being created across our portfolio.

Management remains fully engaged with regulators, partners, and advisors to address listing requirements in accordance with applicable Nasdaq rules while continuing to advance transactions that we believe can unlock substantial shareholder value. We appreciate the continued support and patience of our investors as we execute on these priorities.

Sincerely,

Kuk Hyoun "Peter" Hwang

Chief Executive Officer

OSR Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential transactions, regulatory pathways, commercialization strategies, anticipated milestones, and future announcements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OSR Holdings undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies. Its vision is to build a portfolio of breakthrough healthcare solutions to improve global health outcomes. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com .

