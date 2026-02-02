Stockholm, February 2nd, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for January 2026:

The share trading increased by 33.7% to a daily average of 4.028bn EUR, compared to 3.013bn EUR in January 2025. Compared to the previous month, December 2025, the daily average increased by 33.6%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 0.2% to a daily average of 279,405 contracts, compared with 279,954 contracts in January 2025.

ETP trading3 (Exchange Traded Products) increased by 52.8% to a daily average of 61.8m EUR compared to 40.5m EUR in January 2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by SAAB AB.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 74.1%, compared to 75.1% in the previous month4.

The average order book depth at the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.2 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 74.7% (-1.8% from December)

For OMXH25 companies 84.9% (0% from December)

For OMXS30 companies 85.6% (0.1% from December)



For more information, please visit our monthly statistics reports at https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/statistics

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETP trading (ETF, ETN, ETC, AIF) figures includes Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: BMLL

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. Source: BMLL



