Brookstone Capital Management Chooses MarketGrader's Stock Selection Framework to Guide Active Growth, Value and Dividend Strategies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Brookstone Capital Management ("Brookstone"), a leading SEC-Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), today announced that it has engaged MarketGrader , as a strategic research partner to provide systematic signals supporting several of its growth, value- and income-oriented investment strategies.

MarketGrader's proprietary fundamentals-based equity research framework is now being utilized to help inform security selection and ongoing portfolio evaluation for Brookstone's Growth Stock ETF ( BAMG ), Value Stock ETF ( BAMV ) and Dividend Stock ETF ( BAMD ), as well as the firm's Growth Stock Basket, Value Stock Basket and Dividend Stock Basket separately managed account (SMA) offerings.

MarketGrader's quantitative research engine evaluates more than 41,000 global equities using a consistent set of fundamental indicators designed to identify companies exhibiting strong growth, quality balance sheets, sustainable cash flows, and attractive valuations. Brookstone integrates these signals into its broader investment process to enhance idea generation, reinforce discipline, and support long-term portfolio objectives.

"Partnering with MarketGrader strengthens our ability to apply a consistent, data-driven lens across our growth, value and dividend equity strategies," said Mark DiOrio, CFA , Chief Investment Officer at Brookstone Capital Management. "Their research signals provide valuable insight into company fundamentals and help us identify opportunities that align with the long-term goals of our strategies."

For Brookstone's growth- and value-oriented strategies, including BAMG, BAMV and the corresponding Growth and Value Stock Basket SMAs, MarketGrader's growth-at-a-reasonable price (GARP) + Quality signals are used to help identify companies demonstrating durable earnings growth, strong profitability, and improving fundamentals, as well as cash-flow metrics for value stocks. For income-focused strategies, including BAMD and the Dividend Stock Basket, MarketGrader's analytics support the evaluation of dividend sustainability, cash-flow strength, and balance-sheet quality.

"MarketGrader is honored to be supporting Brookstone's active equity strategies with our proven fundamentals-based stock selection process. Our GARP + Quality framework, which blends growth, value, profitability, and cash flow indicators, aims to identify the world's best businesses-true long-term compounders of shareholder value," said Carlos Diez , Founder and CEO of MarketGrader.

By incorporating MarketGrader as a strategic research partner, Brookstone reinforces its commitment to blending quantitative insights with fundamental oversight and portfolio risk management.

"This partnership reflects our ongoing effort to enhance transparency, consistency, and discipline across all of our investment solutions," added Dean Zayed , Chief Executive Officer, Brookstone Capital Management. "MarketGrader's systematic approach complements our philosophy and supports our mission of helping clients pursue long-term growth and income with confidence."

About Brookstone Capital Management

Founded in 2006, Brookstone Capital Management (BCM) is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $12B in Assets Under Management (AUM). It provides fee-based investment management services through its network of more than 600 financial advisors and firms. Brookstone is an innovator and industry leader and empowers independent financial advisors of all sizes to scale their business by providing access to a Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) and a dedicated team to support every aspect of an advisor's practice. Visit BrookstoneCM.com for more information.

About MarketGrader

Founded in 1999, MarketGrader saw the opportunity to redefine equity indexing through a disciplined, fundamentals-based approach long before the term "smart beta" entered the mainstream. Today, its indexes power investment products distributed by leading financial institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Australia. MarketGrader's global equity research platform analyzes over 41,000 publicly traded companies in 93 countries, providing the foundation for a scalable lineup of indexes designed to help investors capture long-term, compounding returns. Its insights are trusted by financial professionals and investors in more than 40 countries worldwide.

