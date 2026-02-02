As part of the launch of its "Elevate" strategic plan, aimed at becoming the global leader in large-scale managed data and AI solutions by 2028, Ekimetrics today announced the acquisition of Actable, a U.S.-based specialist in AI-powered customer analytics.

The acquisition of Actable is a cornerstone of the Elevate roadmap, which focuses on accelerating Ekimetrics' presence in North America, developing hyper-specialized AI use cases for every business function, and establishing strategic partnerships. This operation is particularly timely as 50% of Ekimetrics' revenue is already generated internationally, reflecting its growing influence across North America, EMEA, and Asia.

"The acquisition of Actable allows us to offer our clients a better integrated data and AI value chain, capable of delivering long-term impact for strategic decision-making and sustainable competitive advantages," said Jean-Baptiste Bouzige, CEO of Ekimetrics. "This operation marks a key milestone in our ambition to deploy AI at scale, with core expertise in marketing and sales functions and a proven track record in developing new use cases. Actable brings unique depth that complements our historical expertise and strengthens our ability to meet the critical needs of our clients through a unique 'platform service' model, combining high-value data and AI solutions with business experts who understand the operational complexity of large international groups."

A strengthened marketing and sales offering to optimize "customer intelligence"

The acquisition leverages Ekimetrics' expertise in understanding marketing/sales performance drivers and P&L optimization. Actable brings a highly granular vision of customer intelligence and activation, enriching context and traceability across all systems. This infrastructure is essential for organizations to deploy their data and AI strategies across all activities. Specifically, this acquisition enables:

Expanded customer analytics capabilities: Actable strengthens Ekimetrics' offering with a suite of standard predictive models, including propensity to buy, churn risk, and Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), ensuring unified, reliable, and actionable customer data.

Complementary technology blocks: Actable's technology stack enriches Ekimetrics' recognized expertise in measuring marketing and sales effectiveness (beyond marketing mix optimization: media, pricing, promotion, product, stores etc.).

An integrated approach from ROI to personalization: CMOs, CROs, and sales departments of major groups will be able to manage their entire topline and optimize acquisition strategies through a deep, contextualized, and actionable understanding of customer journeys and behaviors.

Actable continues its mission as a customer analytics leader within Ekimetrics

Within Ekimetrics, Actable will continue its mission: helping organizations connect, govern, and unify their customer data in the AI era. The company will maintain its support and integrations with its ecosystem of technology partners. Ekimetrics will progressively integrate Actable's technology stack-including data integration, quality, governance, and predictive analytics capabilities-seamlessly into the Ekimetrics platform.

"Joining Ekimetrics allows us to significantly accelerate our mission: helping organizations unlock the full value of their customer data with AI," said Matt Geitzer, CEO of Actable. "By integrating Actable's data management capabilities directly into the Ekimetrics platform, companies worldwide will be able to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth by relying on a single partner that unites business applications, trusted data, and artificial intelligence."

About Ekimetrics

AI will profoundly transform business models over the next decade. Our mission is to help global brands improve the quality of their most critical decisions through data and AI solutions, aiming to generate sustainable competitive advantages. We apply our expertise to revenue optimization, profitability, and operational efficiency, combining solutions and services with business expertise.

We are a global leader in offerings for marketing and sales functions, particularly Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) and customer analytics, and we possess a proven ability to develop high-value complementary use cases. Present on three continents with over 500 experts in data science and AI, we believe that AI generating large-scale business impact must be part of a responsible, ethical, and sustainable approach.

We help global brands turn data and AI into competitive advantage through outcome-led, context-precise solutions delivered via a platform services model.

About Actable

Actable is a tech-enabled service for customer analytics. Actable transforms raw data into structured, actionable insights. Through its proprietary Intelligence Factory, Actable enables brands to convert fragmented data into predictive intelligence AI solutions that power high-impact marketing activation, customer experiences, and measurable business growth. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York with offices in Portland, Denver, and Munich, Actable bridges the gap between complex data science and real-world business outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202475996/en/

Contacts:

Press

Rumeur Publique ekimetrics@rumeurpublique.com