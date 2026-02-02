Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

02 February 2026

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

During the month of January 2026, Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited repurchased 1,098,793 Participating Preference shares for cancellation.

No Participating Preference shares were issued.

As at 31 January 2026, the Company's issued share capital includes both 52,450,108 Participating Preference shares of no-par value, carrying one vote each; and 1,000 founder shares (the holder present in person or by proxy of a founder share shall be entitled to one vote in respect of all founder shares held by him). The total number of voting rights in the Company is 43,424,169, this figure excludes 9,025,940 Participating Preference shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

The above figure (43,424,169) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

