Czechia's first international conference on solar and flexibility highlighted that the combination of solar with storage and flexibility sources is key to not just Czechia's, but also Europe's, secure and competitive electricity system.Solar Flex Prague, jointly organised by SolarPower Europe, Solární Asociace and Asociace AKU-BAT CZ, welcomed visitors to a snowy Czech capital on Thursday (29 January), bringing together stakeholders from across Europe to discuss how flexibility solutions and storage can be further deployed. The conference began with a speech from SolarPower Europe CEO, Walburga ...

