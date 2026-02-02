54% of respondents cited "energy availability and redundancy" as the single greatest obstacle to successful data center development between now and 2030.From ESS News aw firm Foley & Lardner LLP released today its 2026 Data Center Development Report, focusing on the growth and challenges in the data center boom that aims to sustain the growth in AI and LLM usage. A major focus was on energy, with 54% of respondents citing "energy availability and redundancy" as the single greatest obstacle to successful data center development between now and 2030. Want to learn more about matching renewables ...

