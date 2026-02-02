Digital X-ray Market worth $7.50 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Digital X-ray Market is estimated to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2031 from USD 5.76 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Digital X-ray Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Digital X-ray Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 5.76 billion

USD 5.76 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.50 billion

USD 7.50 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 4.5%

Digital X-ray Trends & Insights:

By type, the digital X-ray systems accounted for a 88.0% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By technology, direct radiography is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By system type, the retrofit digital X-ray systems accounted for a 59.5% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By portability, the fixed digital X-ray systems accounted for the major revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By application, the chest imaging segment held 36.1% of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By price range, the low-end digital X-ray systems accounted for a 39.2% revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

By end user, hospitals accounted for the major revenue share of the digital X-ray market in 2025.

The digital X-ray market is driven by increased spending on diagnostic capacity and modernization, as well as the continued replacement of traditional analog systems with advanced digital X-ray equipment that delivers better image quality, faster processing, lower radiation exposure, and improved workflow efficiency. Additionally, innovations such as FPDs, AI integration with workflow management and image analysis, a rising preference for portable and mobile X-ray units, and integration with digital health networks (PACS/EHR) are facilitating greater adoption of digital X-ray systems. Technological improvements, combined with rising demand for disease prevention and early detection, have accelerated the adoption of digital X-ray across medical specialties such as orthopedics, pulmonology, oncology, and dental imaging.

'The digital X-ray segment accounted for the largest share of the digital X-ray market in 2025'.

By type, the digital X-ray market is divided into analog and digital X-ray systems. The digital X-ray segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2024. The main reason for this dominance is the rapid shift from conventional imaging to digital technologies, especially in hospitals and diagnostic centers, along with the rapid image acquisition and real-time processing capabilities of digital systems, which significantly reduce patient waiting times..

'Chest imaging applications accounted for the largest share of the digital X-ray market in 2025'.

By application, the digital X-ray market is segmented into chest, pediatric, cardiovascular imaging, orthopedic, dental, cancer applications, and other applications. The chest imaging segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high incidence of respiratory diseases (such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), the high-resolution imaging, quick image acquisition, easy electronic sharing, and remote consultations that digital X-ray offers in both urban and rural healthcare settings. Furthermore, the growing number of government screening programs focusing on rural and semi-urban populations is also driving demand for chest imaging applications.

'By end user, hospitals will account for the largest share during the forecasted period'.

By end user, the digital X-ray market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental care centers. Hospitals account for the largest share of the digital X-ray market, as they constitute a major demand segment for digital X-ray solutions globally, coupled with continued emphasis on upgrading and modernizing diagnostic imaging infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and patient care. In a bid to leverage the advantages of quick image acquisition, high image quality, low radiation dose, and electronic health records (EHR) and PACS integration, hospitals are transitioning from analog to digital X-ray systems. Moreover, increased patient load, demand for accurate and timely diagnostics, government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare services, and the ability to support advanced clinical applications, ranging from emergency care to highly specialized departments, are some of the factors that have prompted hospitals to adopt digital X-ray technologies.

The global digital X-ray market offers robust growth opportunities owing to ongoing healthcare infrastructure development in emerging countries, rising public and private sector investment in diagnostic centers and outpatient departments, and higher demand for affordable and flexible digital X-ray systems. Opportunities in emerging use cases, such as mobile and/or portable imaging applications for emergency, ICUs, and home healthcare settings, are also arising. Furthermore, upgrading and enhancing the installed base of traditional systems with modern detectors and software capabilities will offer sustained revenue growth and business opportunities for industry players. Industry players can leverage these growth avenues through product and business strategies that include modular platforms for their systems and region-specific configurations to meet budget and demand constraints.

Top Companies in Digital X-ray Market:

The Top Companies in Digital X-ray Market include Canon Inc. (Japan), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US), and Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd (China).

