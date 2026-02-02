MURRAY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BBBY) ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company"), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and a blockchain asset portfolio, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Tokens.com to establish critical foundation for a unified investment and personal finance platform. The platform will address a fragmented market for financial services by delivering a one-stop journey for real estate and other real-world asset finance that bridges tokenized and traditional investing. The platform will be integrated with our financial technology, insurance, and blockchain-based businesses.Bed Bath & Beyond currently maintains strategic investments and ownership interests in digital asset and blockchain businesses, including tZERO and GrainChain, held both directly and through its Medici portfolio. Tokens.com will be wholly owned by Bed Bath & Beyond and will benefit from Bed Bath & Beyond's deep experience and history in the advancement of tokenized assets as an early investor and proponent of blockchain technology. The platform will be supported by shared expertise, regulatory experience, and proven infrastructure services across Bed Bath & Beyond's portfolio.Tokens.com is being built as modern financial infrastructure that coalesces fragmented asset classes and financing needs to create a new user experience and unlock liquidity trapped in asset silos. Placing an asset or security on blockchain technology does not change its legal or economic nature. Securities remain securities, ownership rights remain intact, and existing regulatory frameworks continue to apply. Tokenization is treated as infrastructure, not a new asset class.The platform is designed to give customers a clear, consolidated view of their assets and interests, including ownership structure, estimated value ranges, existing obligations, and available liquidity options. Tokens.com is intended to help asset owners understand what they own and the regulated pathways available to access or deploy that value.Tokens.com is expected to support issuer-led tokenization of qualifying public and private securities and tokenized real-world assets, alongside asset-backed financing solutions, including home purchases, refinancing, and home equity solutions. The platform will also allow access to a range of cryptocurrencies as a funding vector and investable asset and, over time, other tokenized and traditional assets.The platform will use the regulatory and operational infrastructure and platform services provided by tZERO to support capital markets, tokenization, custody, and trading, forming an integrated stack for compliant liquidity. In addition, the platform will leverage the strength and innovation of partners including Figure Technologies and Figure Markets to access mortgages, home equity lines of credit, renovation loans, home makeover loans, and other asset-backed lending and capital solutions.For customers who access liquidity through the platform, Tokens.com is expected to provide flexibility in how funds can be delivered and how investing and other financing needs can be addressed in a true multi-asset ecosystem utilizing cash and cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins such as YLDS, the yield-bearing stablecoin offered by Figure.Tokenization, custody, and trading capabilities on the platform will be supported by tZERO's market-leading broker-dealer-led end-to-end infrastructure, reinforcing tokenization as financial plumbing designed to create clear, regulated liquidity pathways."Our strategy brings together partners like Figure Technologies and Figure Markets, the infrastructure of tZERO, and the operating and AI integration capabilities provided by ShyftLabs," said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. "Providing responsible, compliant liquidity pathways for homeowners and real-world asset holders is our strategy and long-term vision."Tokens.com is expected to be designed with an embedded AI layer that will support asset analysis and eligibility assessment, and certain decision orchestration actions across the platform. This intelligence layer is intended to improve transparency, reduce friction, and support informed decision-making while keeping all execution, approvals, and transactions within regulated frameworks and partner systems."tZERO is thrilled to use its tokenization, issuance, trading, and custody rails to provide critical infrastructure for Tokens.com," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "Our regulated IaaS offering catalyzes projects like Tokens.com that are looking to quickly and frictionlessly enter the future of multi-asset and cross-border tokenized finance that fuses traditional and DeFi product and user experience.""With Figure's market-leading tokenization technology and platform, Tokens.com can help unlock the trillions of U.S. home equity and crypto assets, bringing consumers liquidity and spending power. We are excited to partner with a visionary like Marcus to make that dream a reality," added Michael Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR)."Building a platform like Tokens.com requires integrating regulated financial systems, capital markets infrastructure, and modern data architecture into a single operational stack," said Shobhit Khandelwal, Founder and CEO of ShyftLabs. "AI is used as augmented intelligence, functioning as a control layer that supports decisioning, risk management, and system efficiency, while keeping humans and regulated processes firmly in the loop, ensuring the platform operates as real financial infrastructure and can scale securely across assets, partners, and jurisdictions."Bed Bath & Beyond anticipates the Tokens.com platform becoming operational by July 1, 2026, subject to closing and customary conditions.About Bed Bath & BeyondBed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) is building an integrated home ecosystem designed to make living in, financing, protecting, and caring for a home simpler, more accessible, and more affordable. Through a portfolio of trusted retail brands-including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Overstock, and Kirkland's-the Company serves millions of customers through omnichannel experiences that act as the front door to the home. These brands generate meaningful engagement, transaction data, and long-term customer relationships across every stage of home ownership and family life. At the center of this ecosystem is Beyond, the Company's loyalty, data, and services layer, where commerce, financial services, insurance, and protection products converge. By leveraging an asset-light model and a growing home products and services business-including installation, maintenance, and ongoing care-Beyond reduces friction, lowers costs, and expands access for consumers while increasing lifetime value and engagement. The Company also invests in and operates differentiated blockchain and data infrastructure, including tZERO and GrainChain, which enhance transparency, efficiency, and liquidity across financial services, supply chains, and real-world assets. These capabilities support secure transactions, trusted data, and innovative ownership and financing models aligned with the future of the home. Together, Bed Bath & Beyond's retail brands, digital platforms, financial and protection services, and technology investments form a connected system designed to advocate for consumers while generating durable, recurring value for shareholders.About tZEROtZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for digital securities. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLCtZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA) - and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities" - and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.About tZERO Securities, LLCtZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.Investor NoticeDigital asset securities, also known as tokens, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, from time to time, Bed Bath & Beyond, tZERO, Figure or their respective subsidiaries, or their respective representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to: future events, future performance, anticipated business results, profitability and projections, business prospects and opportunities, and timing of any of the foregoing. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on October 27, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

