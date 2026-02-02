LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Pacific West Academy (PWA), the nation's premier provider of executive protection training, today announced a landmark approval from Sallie Mae, becoming one of the select security academies in the United States to offer major student lending options. This partnership immediately lowers the financial barrier for military veterans and civilians seeking to enter the industry, a field that analysts identify as a vital "AI-resistant" career path amidst a global landscape of rising threats.



Previously, elite close protection training required significant out-of-pocket investment, often limiting access to only those with existing capital. With this new Sallie Mae approval, students can now finance their education through standard student loans. This shift democratizes access to professional executive security training, allowing a broader demographic of qualified candidates to transition into the private security sector without the burden of upfront tuition costs.

The "AI-Resistant" Career Shift

The announcement comes as the security sector undergoes a massive technological shift. While artificial intelligence is rapidly automating cybersecurity and surveillance roles, the need for high-level physical protection remains fundamentally human.

"AI can detect a threat on a screen, but it cannot physically shield a client or de-escalate a confrontation in real-time," said Oded Krashinsky, founder of Pacific West Academy. "We are seeing that rising threats-from corporate espionage to physical confrontation-are fueling demand for agents who possess the emotional intelligence and tactical judgment that software cannot replicate. That is why demand for our executive protection courses has hit an all-time high."

Industry Data & Expansion

To meet the market demand for sophisticated bodyguard training and protection services, PWA is significantly expanding its course capacity for the upcoming term.

Rising Demand: As global instability drives the need for physical security, the market is projected to reach nearly $225 billion by 2030.

Career Viability: PWA positions its graduates for a long-term career, reporting an average alumni salary of over $93,000 for top-tier placements.

Differentiation: Unlike basic bodyguard training programs, PWA's curriculum covers advanced threat assessment, medical response, and motorcade operations, solidifying its reputation as one of the most comprehensive executive protection schools in the country.

About Pacific West Academy

Pacific West Academy is a leading institution for executive protection training based in Los Angeles, California. Approved by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE), PWA specializes in transitioning military veterans and law enforcement officers into the private sector, elevating traditional security roles into a professional, corporate-ready career path.

Media contact:

Name: Raz Klinghoffer

Website: https://pwa.edu/

Email: info@pwa.edu

SOURCE: Pacific West Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pacific-west-academy-becomes-first-major-school-to-secure-sallie-1132334