Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
ACCESS Newswire
02.02.2026 16:50 Uhr
BITGW CO., LTD: BitGW Confirms U.S. Regulatory Alignment as Foundation for Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / BitGW today confirmed that its global expansion strategy is anchored in an established U.S. compliance framework, underscoring its long-term commitment to regulatory alignment, operational accountability, and transparent governance.

According to publicly available records, BitGW completed its U.S. compliance framework on February 18, 2023, formally establishing its regulatory and corporate foundation in the United States. This milestone defined the platform's governance structure, internal controls, and compliance standards, which continue to guide its operations.

In addition, the company noted ongoing enhancements to its AML and KYC framework, aimed at strengthening risk controls and aligning with global regulatory expectations.

Following its establishment in the United States, BitGW took additional structural steps to support international operations. On August 11, 2025, the company registered BitGW Limited as an International Business Company (IBC) in the Republic of Seychelles under the International Business Companies Act, 2016. The company stated that this registration was undertaken to support global operational coordination and cross-border business activities, reflecting its commitment to long-term international development.

The company emphasized that this international registration represents a strategic step toward global operational readiness, rather than a shift in regulatory orientation. BitGW reiterated that its compliance philosophy and operational standards remain anchored in U.S. regulatory expectations, with international structures designed to support global service delivery under a unified governance framework.

"BitGW's development follows a deliberate sequence - establishing regulatory and operational foundations in the United States, then expanding globally with clear structure and accountability," the company stated. "Our international arrangements are built to support global operations while maintaining U.S.-aligned standards at the core."

BitGW further noted that its multi-jurisdictional structure reflects a long-term commitment to global operations and institutional continuity. The company continues to benchmark its governance, risk management, and compliance controls against U.S. regulatory frameworks, applying those standards consistently across its international operations.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies across global digital asset markets, BitGW stated that maintaining a transparent and U.S.-aligned compliance posture remains central to its long-term strategy. Future expansion initiatives, the company added, will continue to follow a U.S.-first compliance logic, ensuring clarity for users, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

CONTACT:

Website: https://www.bitgw.com
Contact Person: Marcellino
Email: Support@bitgw.com
Company Name: BITGW CO., LTD

SOURCE: BitGW




View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bitgw-confirms-u.s.-regulatory-alignment-as-foundation-for-global-exp-1131601

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
