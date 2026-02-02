Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - The path through the Jianghu is long, but chivalry endures. Today, the much-anticipated animated film The Smiling, Proud Wanderer: Part 1 has released its "Underneath the Surface of the Jianghu" trailer, bringing to life the manifold facets of Jin Yong's classic martial world in rich 2D animation. The preview offers moments of tender sect-life warmth as well as heart-stopping clashes between good and evil.







The trailer opens atop Mount Hua, where clouds roll like seas and the quiet seems like another world - a fleeting calm before the curtain of the Jianghu rises. There, junior sister Yue Lingshan smiles brightly, her swordplay lively and playful. Suddenly the scene cuts to a bustling tavern, where Linghu Chong uses his Mount Hua sword techniques to duel Tian Boguang's swift blade, tables and chairs overturned and steel flashing in the chaos - evoking the novel's beloved classic "Wager at the Returning Wild Goose Tavern." Meanwhile, Lin Pingzhi stumbles into conflict with members of the Qingcheng Sect, swords drawn and fists flying, hurling himself into mortal peril. At the Cliff of Reflective Sorrow, Linghu Chong's silhouette seems lonesome, awaiting not only the heartbreak of love but also great opportunity. At the Fuwei Escort Agency, the horrifying massacre reveals that what is called the martial world may, in truth, be a battlefield cloaked in the guise of chivalry. Nearing the end, a torrential rain and fierce moves fused with murderous intent elevate the tension, and a bloodstained sword seems to herald death itself.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sM-qfD4tM1U

In addition, the trailer features the ruthless stare of Yu Canghai, the terror-stricken Lin Zhennan, the inscrutable Yue Buqun, and the transcendent grace of Feng Qingyang - and though the run time is only about one minute and thirty seconds, the amount of information conveyed is immense. Fans of the original work are likely to feel especially stirred by it all.

The Smiling, Proud Wanderer has long been regarded as one of Jin Yong's most representative works, rooted in a traditional martial-arts world that lays bare the abysses of the human heart - where "chivalry" is no longer a lofty slogan but a mirror reflecting one's true self.

The animated movie The Smiling, Proud Wanderer: Part 1 is being crafted with passion by Beijing Shui Mo Xia Dao Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. According to the production team, the screenplay is by Lu Wei (known for Farewell My Concubine and To Live), with music by Cai Zhizhan (familiar to many gamers for Heroes of Jin Yong), and martial-arts choreography by a professional domestic team (whose work includes Phantom Blade Zero). Their goal is to use innovative animation techniques to construct a traditional martial world, and meticulously realistic fight sequences will be a hallmark of the film.

Since its inception, this animated adaptation has garnered substantial attention - and with more footage now public, the production team's sincerity and effort toward quality are increasingly evident.

The film's official release date has yet to be announced. Stay tuned.

Source: Hmedium