Amsterdam Partners LLP, longstanding international counsel to Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, today confirms that it has submitted a formal dossier to the Commonwealth Secretariat requesting urgent referral of Uganda to the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) for serious and persistent violations of the Harare Commonwealth Declaration and the Commonwealth Charter warranting the indefinite suspension of Uganda from the organisation.

Uganda's January 15, 2026 election and its aftermath have been marked by mass arrests, lethal force against civilians, restrictions on communications and systematic repression of opposition activity under President Yoweri Museveni. These actions fundamentally breach Uganda's constitutional obligations and its binding commitments as a member of the Commonwealth, and further constitute violations of Uganda's obligations under international law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Of particular concern are explicit public threats made against Mr. Wine by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the President's son and the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force. Statements calling for Mr. Wine to be hunted, harmed, or killed, left uncondemned by the Government, constitute a credible and imminent threat to life and engage the Ugandan state's duty to prevent violence and protect political opponents under domestic and international law.

The submission further documents intimidation and violence directed at Mr. Wine's family, including the effective military takeover and occupation of his residence by armed security forces. Such conduct is not lawful security; it is retaliation designed to silence opposition through fear.

Robert Amsterdam, Founder and Managing Partner of Amsterdam Partners LLP, states:

"Uganda is in open breach of the Harare Declaration and the Commonwealth Charter. When senior commanders publicly threaten an opposition leader and the Government fails to repudiate those threats, responsibility attaches at the highest level.

The Commonwealth must act now through CMAG engagement, a fact-finding mission and clear consequences such as the indefinite suspension of Uganda from the Commonwealth. Anything less would indicate tolerance of violence, impunity and the further demise of any hope of even a semblance of democratic rule."

Amsterdam Partners LLP also calls for immediate CMAG referral, public guarantees for the safety of Bobi Wine and his family, and coordinated international consequences, including targeted sanctions, until Uganda returns to compliance with the rule of law and Commonwealth values.

Amsterdam Partners LLP is an international law firm specialising in human rights and political advocacy, based in London and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.amsterdamandpartners.com. Media enquiries may be directed to contact@amsterdamandpartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202494758/en/

Contacts:

contact@amsterdamandpartners.com