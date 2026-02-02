Clawdbot AI Online CORP: From ClawdBot to OpenClaw: The Evolution of Local AI Agents

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / The path to building a truly autonomous AI agent is often paved with legal notices. For the project formerly known as ClawdBot, a rapid ascent in the GitHub trending charts brought more than just stars; it brought a "friendly" intervention from Anthropic's legal counsel. The trademark dispute forced a temporary pivot to MoltBot-a name signaling a shedding of skin-but as the framework matured, the need for a permanent, mission-driven identity became clear.

Today, the project officially re-emerges as OpenClaw. The shift from ClawdBot to OpenClaw is more than a rebranding exercise; it is a declaration of independence. By moving past the shadow of proprietary names, the framework is positioning itself as the foundational layer for "Sovereign AI"-agents that live on your hardware, answer to your commands, and retain your data.

"A name change triggered by a tech giant is often a rite of passage for a project that has become too impactful to ignore," says the team behind the transition. "OpenClaw represents our commitment to a future where AI is open, local, and truly yours."

What is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw is a sophisticated, open-source AI agent designed to function as an autonomous partner for developers and power users. Unlike standard chatbots that live in a browser tab, OpenClaw is built to integrate deeply with a user's local environment, allowing for complex task automation that bridges the gap between Large Language Models (LLMs) and real-world execution.

It serves as a sovereign AI workspace where users maintain full control over their data, tools, and workflows.

Core Features

OpenClaw distinguishes itself from other AI wrappers through four primary capabilities:

Persistent Memory Architecture: The "amnesia" problem of traditional AI is solved here. OpenClaw utilizes a sophisticated memory layer that retains project-specific context, user preferences, and historical data across sessions. It doesn't just process a prompt; it understands the long-term trajectory of the task at hand.

True Model Independence: OpenClaw does not lock users into a single ecosystem. It provides a unified interface to orchestrate various models, allowing users to switch between proprietary giants (like GPT-4 or the very model that sparked the name change, Claude) and local, open-source models via Ollama.

Autonomous Tool Execution: The agent is equipped with a robust set of tools that allow it to "do" rather than just "speak." OpenClaw can write and execute code, navigate the file system to organize documents, and browse the web to fetch live data, enabling it to solve multi-step problems without constant human hand-holding.

Privacy-Centric Architecture: Built with a "Local First" philosophy, OpenClaw ensures that sensitive context and operational data remain within the user's infrastructure. It minimizes data leakage by processing prompts and file interactions locally whenever possible.

Flexible Deployment Options

OpenClaw offers versatile deployment strategies tailored to both individual hobbyists and professional teams.

1. The Local Standard: Mac Mini

For users seeking the ideal balance of performance and energy efficiency, the Mac Mini (specifically M2 or M4 models with Apple Silicon) has emerged as the gold standard for hosting OpenClaw. This setup utilizes Unified Memory to run the agent silently in the background, providing a dedicated, always-on AI server that lives physically on the user's desk.

2. Cloud Flexibility

OpenClaw effectively kills the compromise between "local security" and "cloud convenience." By leveraging a fully containerized architecture, the platform enables seamless one-click deployment across the major cloud giants. Users no longer need to choose between a locked-down local box and a leaky third-party SaaS; they can simply launch a private OpenClaw instance on their own cloud terms. It's remote collaboration with the speed of a local install. Start your deployment at openclawd.ai

The project may have a new name, but its capability remains cutting-edge.

For documentation, installation guides, and the latest updates, visit the official site at https://openclawd.ai/.

