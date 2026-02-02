New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Exchange, the world's leading gathering for the ETF and wealth management community, today announced another wave of its 2026 headline speaker lineup. The event, taking place March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, will feature the industry's most respected voices addressing the most pressing investment topics facing advisors today.

The 2026 agenda is structured to move beyond general market commentary, providing tactical sessions on asset allocation, fixed income resilience, and the future of commodities.

A Convergence of Expertise

The speaker roster brings together specialized leaders to address the core pillars of the modern portfolio:

Market Strategy & Innovation: Rob Arnott, Founder of Research Affiliates , will provide his view on the markets, exploring valuation shifts and the long-term outlook for global equities.

, will provide his view on the markets, exploring valuation shifts and the long-term outlook for global equities. A CEO's Perspective: Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck Funds , will offer a CEO's View Across Asset Classes, providing a unique lens into the intersection of global macro trends and investor behavior.

, will offer a CEO's View Across Asset Classes, providing a unique lens into the intersection of global macro trends and investor behavior. The Future of Fixed Income : DoubleLine Deputy CIO Jeffrey Sherman will deconstruct the 2026 bond market to reveal where real value remains as the yield curve normalizes. Attendees will gain the "no-nonsense" quantitative edge needed to position portfolios against persistent fiscal deficits and late-cycle volatility.

: will deconstruct the 2026 bond market to reveal where real value remains as the yield curve normalizes. Attendees will gain the "no-nonsense" quantitative edge needed to position portfolios against persistent fiscal deficits and late-cycle volatility. The Power of Model Portfolios : Tushar Yadava, Head of US Markets, Model Portfolio Solutions at BlackRock and Philip Camporeale, Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Solutions at JPMorgan will share a tactical playbook for building resilient portfolios designed to capture opportunity in a high-dispersion market.

: will share a tactical playbook for building resilient portfolios designed to capture opportunity in a high-dispersion market. The Gold Evolution: Allison Bonds Mazza and Aakash Doshi of State Street Investment Management will present "Will Gold Retain its Luster?", analyzing gold's transition from a tactical hedge into a permanent, structural pillar of the modern portfolio.

"Advisors are entering 2026 facing a market regime unlike anything we've seen in the last decade," said Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research & Editorial at VettaFi. "By bringing together experts of this caliber - from the quantitative rigor of Rob Arnott to the fixed income mastery of Jeffrey Sherman - we are ensuring that Exchange attendees leave with the actionable intelligence required to protect and grow client wealth."

An Unrivaled Networking and Educational Experience

Beyond the marquee sessions, Exchange 2026 offers an immersive environment for professional growth:

Direct Engagement : Opportunities to connect with firm leaders from BlackRock, State Street, VanEck, DoubleLine, and other top-tier asset managers.

: Opportunities to connect with firm leaders from BlackRock, State Street, VanEck, DoubleLine, and other top-tier asset managers. Continuing Education : A comprehensive curriculum of sessions eligible for CFP and IAR continuing education credits.

: A comprehensive curriculum of sessions eligible for CFP and IAR continuing education credits. Peer-to-Peer Collaboration: Dedicated networking forums designed to help advisors share best practices and scale their businesses.

"Exchange will truly have something for everyone and will be delivering its unparalleled content in large keynote sessions, smaller group discussions and everything in between," added Rosenbluth. "The energy around the event is palpable and growing, and we're excited about the additional announcements we'll be making about the conference in the weeks to come."

For more information or to register for Exchange 2026, please visit ExchangeETF.com.

Source: VettaFi