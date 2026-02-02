Velocity Exclusive Customer-Specific Standards Now Available

FORTÉ (formerly AVI Systems) today announced the availability of Velocity in certain European markets. Velocity includes pre-engineered meeting room solutions designed to help organizations deploy collaboration technology solutions with speed and predictability. The announcement was made at ISE 2026 in Barcelona.

Velocity is built on a simple belief: predictability beats perfection. By standardizing the essentials, organizations can reduce rework, shorten deployment cycles, and create more consistent outcomes across multi-site collaboration environments.

FORTÉ customers in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, can now order Velocity Exclusive solutions immediately with delivery, installation, and support in select locations.

"Velocity was built to help organizations move quickly without sacrificing quality or reliability," said Zach Valigura, Senior Vice President of Delivery at FORTÉ. "Bringing these solutions to Europe allows us to support customers with greater speed, consistency, and confidence as they refresh meeting room technology."

Certified by FORTÉ

Velocity Certification is the process that turns a "one-time meeting room design" into a repeatable standard. FORTÉ validates each design, documents the build, standardizes the installation method, and operationalizes procurement and staging so it can be deployed consistently across locations.

Once certified, organizations can deploy the same approved standard when and where needed, without redesigning or reengineering every time. Pricing and lead times are delivered with a repeatable scope and delivery approach, with country-specific timelines and logistics based on the delivery plan.

Expanding Delivery Capabilities outside of the United States

To support this expansion, FORTÉ will open Velocity Logistics Centers in both Germany and the United Kingdom. The new logistics hubs will manage inventory, staging, and distribution across FORTÉ's European footprint, enabling faster delivery and improved regional support for Velocity deployments.

This expansion reinforces FORTÉ's commitment to delivering scalable, secure, and future-ready collaboration solutions that connect people, spaces, and technology anywhere work happens.

More About Velocity

Developed by FORTÉ in 2022, more than 1,500 Velocity systems have been deployed at global enterprises serving the technology, retail, media, and engineering industries. Depending on needs and required standards, organizations can order:

Velocity Exclusive : Available now in certain European markets and the United States. Velocity Exclusive is a customer's meeting room standard that is certified by FORTÉ so it can be ordered and deployed repeatedly.

: Available now in certain European markets and the United States. Velocity Exclusive is a customer's meeting room standard that is certified by FORTÉ so it can be ordered and deployed repeatedly. Velocity Preferred: Available currently in the United States, Velocity Preferred solutions are FORTÉ designed and pre-engineered room standards that can be adopted quickly. Preferred solutions are not yet available in Europe.

Click for more information about Velocity solutions.

To begin a certification consult using FORTÉ's Velocity approach, organizations should contact FORTÉ at ISE 2026, FORTÉ in Frankfurt, Germany, or FORTÉ in Dublin, Ireland.

ABOUT FORTÉ

FORTÉ is a leading provider of innovative communication and collaboration solutions and services, dedicated to transforming workplaces in corporate, education and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and reliability, FORTÉ helps organizations create connected, productive environments where people, spaces, and technology work together effortlessly. FORTÉ empowers organizations with secure, future-ready systems that enhance every employee touchpoint. For more information, visit www.ourforte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202021650/en/

Contacts:

Chuck Grothaus

612-770-0026

chuck.grothaus@ourforte.com