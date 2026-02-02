Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 17:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEP SOFTWARE SELECTED BY CANADA'S CENTRAL 1 CREDIT UNION TO TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS

  • Leading financial cooperative to deploy GEP's AI-driven Source-to-Pay (S2P) and Contract Management platform to drive efficiency, visibility and compliance

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Central 1 Credit Union, a cooperative aggregator of payments, treasury, clearing and settlement services in Canada, has selected GEP SOFTWARE to transform its procurement operations through a unified Source-to-Pay (S2P) and Intelligent Contract Management (ICM) platform.

GEP Logo

With offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, Central 1 plays a vital role in Canada's cooperative banking ecosystem, working with Canadian credit unions, challenger banks and fintechs to help them move money and make money. With assets of $9.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, Central 1 supports more than five million Canadians through its clients nationwide.
By adopting GEP SOFTWARE, Central 1 will streamline sourcing, contracting, supplier management and purchasing across its enterprise, strengthening operational efficiency, governance and transparency.

GEP SOFTWARE will enable Central 1 to:

  • Digitize and integrate procurement, contract and supplier management processes on a single AI-driven platform,
  • Enhance visibility and compliance across sourcing and spend categories,
  • Automate and accelerate contracting and procurement workflows to improve productivity and control risk, and
  • Unlock new value through data-driven insights and stronger supplier collaboration.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART, the world's best procurement software, and GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP Qi, the industry's leading Agentic AI-native platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE
GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact
Derek Creevey
Director, Public Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gep-software-selected-by-canadas-central-1-credit-union-to-transform-procurement-operations-302676486.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.