Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Investment Casting Market Outlook 2026-2031: A $23.82Bn Opportunity, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, investment casting market size is projected to reach USD 18.45 billion in 2026, up from USD 17.53 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow to USD 23.82 billion by 2031 at a 5.25% CAGR. The market is central to precision manufacturing, supporting aerospace fleet upgrades, automotive lightweighting, and advanced energy systems. Its near-net-shape production reduces machining, minimizes waste, and helps manufacturers achieve sustainability goals. Advances in silica-sol shells, 3D-printed patterns, and hybrid ceramics are improving quality while shortening production timelines.

Investment Casting Market Trends and Drivers

Fleet Modernization Programs in Commercial and Military Aviation

The rebound in commercial aviation is driving demand for turbine blades and vanes, while defence programs are ramping up fighter and drone procurements that rely on advanced super-alloy castings. Manufacturers produce integrally cast airfoil components, reducing assembly complexity and weight. With industry certifications, suppliers can deliver directly to Tier-1 engine programs. Enhanced material efficiency, simplified designs, and improved thermal performance are supporting growth in the investment casting market as fleets are modernized.

Automotive Component Lightweighting Drive

Automakers are stepping up efforts to reduce vehicle weight, boosting EV range and efficiency. Mega casting techniques consolidate multiple chassis parts into single components, cutting costs and simplifying production. Investment casting supports these structures by delivering complex aluminium and magnesium parts like brackets, suspension knuckles, and thermal components that die casting alone cannot handle. Its near-net-shape approach reduces machining, saves energy, and lowers carbon impact, driving steady growth in the investment casting market as OEMs expand integrated casting across vehicle lines.

Investment Casting Market Share by Region

Asia Pacific leads the global investment casting market as foundries in China and India expand aerospace-grade production. Certified lines produce high-performance turbine components for OEMs, while regional growth is supported by defence programs, EV adoption, and ongoing infrastructure projects. Innovation hubs in Japan and South Korea are advancing additive-assisted patterns and super-alloy recycling, strengthening the region's technological capabilities.

North America continues to lead in technology, driven by aviation hubs and defence spending. Major infrastructure investments are fuelling demand for metal-intensive components like valve bodies, rail couplers, and pump housings. Foundries are upgrading with automation, robotics, and environmental systems, strengthening their position in the investment casting market.

Investment Casting Industry Segmentation

By Process Type

Sodium-Silicate / Water Glass

Silica-Sol / Colloidal Silica

Hybrid & Other Processes

By Material

Carbon & Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminium & Magnesium Alloys

Super Alloys (Ni, Co)

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Industrial Machinery

Energy & Power

Medical & Dental

Others

By Pattern Technology

Conventional Wax Patterns

3D-Printed / Rapid Prototype Patterns

By Component Weight

Up to 1 kg

1-10 kg

Above 10 kg

Get More insights on Investment Casting Market Growth

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/investment-casting-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Companies in the Investment Casting Industry

Precision Castparts Corp.

Alcoa Corporation

Impro Precision Industries

Signicast (Form Technologies)

MetalTek International

Milwaukee Precision Casting

Zollern GmbH & Co. KG

Georg Fischer Ltd

CIREX Holding B.V.

Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal

Taizhou Xinyu Precision Manufacture

PCC Structurals

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Texmo Precision Castings

RLM Industries Inc.

Arconic Inc.

Thompson Investment Casting

Barron Industries

Industry Related Reports By Mordor Intelligence

Automotive Parking Sensors Market Size: Automotive Parking Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to USD 5.35 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of about 8.12% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), stricter vehicle safety regulations, rising consumer demand for parking convenience features, and broader penetration of sensors across vehicle segments.

Automotive Brake Calliper Market Share: Automotive Brake Calliper Market is projected to grow from USD 10.35 billion in 2025 to USD 12.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of about 3.8% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing vehicle safety concerns, wider adoption of disc brake systems over drum brakes, and rising global vehicle production that boosts demand for callipers and related braking components.

Automotive Dashboard Market Trends: The Automotive Dashboard Market is projected to grow from USD 13.76 billion in 2026 to USD 19.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of about 7.12% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by the shift toward fully digital and hybrid dashboards, increasing demand for advanced display and human-machine interface technologies, and rising integration of software-defined cockpit solutions in new vehicles.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5747151/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investment-casting-market-outlook-20262031-a-23-82bn-opportunity-says-mordor-intelligence-302676489.html