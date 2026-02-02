Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Savannah Provides Grant To Support Construction of New Early Childhood Learning Center

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / The Early Childhood Learning Center is a public-private partnership involving Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and East Savannah United (ESU).

ESU announced Wednesday that it has received a $20,000 grant from Georgia-Pacific Savannah to help support construction of the new Early Childhood Learning Center.

The 20,000-square-foot facility, funded through SPLOST, will include a health clinic and a public library and is expected to serve 144 children in the east Savannah community.

"While public funding has made this project possible, additional private support is essential to fully open the center," said Executive Director of ESU Derek Mallow. "This gift helps close that gap and brings us closer to delivering a high-quality, community-anchored resource that will benefit children and families for generations."

Information on East Savannah United: https://www.eastsavannahunited.org/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/georgia-pacific-savannah-provides-grant-to-support-construction-of-new-1132335