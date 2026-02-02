Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Andrew Clee, Vice President, Product and Managed Accounts, Fidelity Investments Canada ("Fidelity" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's two new ETF products:

Fidelity Global Opportunities Long/Short Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FLSE)

Fidelity American Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: FCAE)





Fidelity offers investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment products, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, to help them reach their financial and life goals. From active, factor-based, fixed income, sustainable investments to digital assets, Fidelity offers a mix of ETFs for various investment styles and time horizons, or even those starting to invest. Their clients have entrusted them with $364 billion in assets under management (as at January 19, 2026).

