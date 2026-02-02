Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's Olympic and Paralympic Network, today announced that it is teaming up with public library systems to bring the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games into local libraries across the country. More than 800 public libraries from coast to coast to coast will host free Milano Cortina 2026 watch parties in both English and French from February 6 to 22 (The Winter Olympics) and March 6 to 15 (Paralympics).

A full list of participating libraries is available here and will be updated regularly.

This is the latest initiative of Collab, CBC/Radio-Canada's library partnerships program. Since 2021, the national public broadcaster and public libraries have been collaborating to engage more deeply with Canadians through a wide range of activities. After months of preparation, our teams are thrilled to bring Canadians together in their local libraries to cheer on Team Canada.

For more information about all the CBC/Radio-Canada events being organized for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

Visit CBC's Olympic Experience page

Visit Radio-Canada's Olympic event pages for events in Montréal and across the country (in French only)

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Deine Suliné, Dene Kǝdǝé, Dene Zhatié, Eastern Cree, Dinjii Zhu' Ginjik, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun and Tlicho. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282374

Source: CBC/Radio-Canada