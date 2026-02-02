P&G unveils the "Champions Clubhouse," a first-of-its-kind athlete experience in the heart of the largest Olympic and Paralympic Villages at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, offering athletes signature services and products from brands such as Gillette , Head Shoulders , Tampax and Gillette Venus

, Head Shoulders , Tampax and Gillette Venus Every competing athlete will receive a P&G Welcome Kit featuring top-performing products, including First Aid Beauty , Oral-B and SK-II to ensure athletes look and feel their best as they compete on the world stage

, Oral-B and SK-II to ensure athletes look and feel their best as they compete on the world stage Twenty-five P&G brands, including Bounty, Dash, Lenor, Puffs and Swiffer, connect with fans through athlete partnerships and Olympic and Paralympic Games-inspired campaigns

Procter Gamble (NYSE: PG), a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, today opened the doors to the "Champions Clubhouse" in the Milano Olympic Village offering a diverse range of athlete pop-up experiences and services curated by P&G brands, as part of the company's plans to serve approximately 3,500 winter athletes with top-performing products throughout the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202542748/en/

The P&G Athlete Welcome Kit featuring SK-II Heritage PITERA Essence Kit, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, Native Italian Vanilla Gelato deodorant, Head Shoulders Classic Clean shampoo, Oral-B toothpaste and dental floss, Dash and Lenor laundry detergent and scent beads.

Serving Athletes on the Ground in Milano Cortina

For the first time in Olympic and Paralympic Games history, the Champions Clubhouse, located in both the Milano Olympic Village and Cortina Paralympic Village, will offer bespoke experiences and services to champion and celebrate athletes as they strive to perform at their best just as P&G brands do every day. Activities include:

Head Shoulders Scalp Hair Studio: Premium hair and scalp care through personalized analysis, washing, massage and styling to help athletes feel confident before stepping into the spotlight.

Premium hair and scalp care through personalized analysis, washing, massage and styling to help athletes feel confident before stepping into the spotlight. Gillette Barber Shop: Personalized shaving and beard-care from GilletteLabs and King C. Gillette to help athletes look sharp and performance-ready.

Personalized shaving and beard-care from GilletteLabs and King C. Gillette to help athletes look sharp and performance-ready. Tampax BraidBar: Confidence-boosting braiding services, product sampling and a live DJ to create an energizing pre-competition experience.

Confidence-boosting braiding services, product sampling and a live DJ to create an energizing pre-competition experience. Gillette Venus Après Shave: A cozy, ski lodge-inspired retreat offering product giveaways and a winter beverage bar.

A cozy, ski lodge-inspired retreat offering product giveaways and a winter beverage bar. Chinese New Year Celebration Gillette precision shaves, Pantene and Head Shoulders hair wash and style, and traditional Chinese customs and commemorative gifts.

Gillette precision shaves, Pantene and Head Shoulders hair wash and style, and traditional Chinese customs and commemorative gifts. Champions Challenge: High-energy gaming matchups, influencer battles and interactive challenges for athletes featuring P&G brands.

High-energy gaming matchups, influencer battles and interactive challenges for athletes featuring P&G brands. MiCo to SoCal: Countdown to the LA28 Games: Celebrate the conclusion of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and build excitement for LA28 with summer sport-inspired games and giveaways.

For every competing athlete at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games P&G is also providing an exclusive Welcome Kit stocked with top-performing P&G products to support their comfort, confidence and care at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Athletes will enjoy premium products to enhance their experience, including:

Luxurious SK-II Heritage PITERA Essence Kit

Heritage PITERA Essence Kit First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

Ultra Repair Cream Native Italian Vanilla Gelato deodorant, a debut scent

Italian Vanilla Gelato deodorant, a debut scent Head Shoulders Classic Clean shampoo

Classic Clean shampoo Oral-B toothpaste and dental floss

toothpaste and dental floss Dash and Lenor laundry detergent and scent beads

Alongside the Welcome Kit, P&G brands will provide complimentary products and services to meet the everyday demands of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages, including:

Laundry Services supplied by Dash and Lenor : All athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will experience outstanding cleaning performance when they wash their clothes and uniforms in the laundry rooms, using complimentary products from Dash and Lenor, the Official Laundry Products of Milano Cortina 2026.

: All athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will experience outstanding cleaning performance when they wash their clothes and uniforms in the laundry rooms, using complimentary products from Dash and Lenor, the Official Laundry Products of Milano Cortina 2026. Pampers Little Champions Kit: Developed in consultation with athlete parents, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Milano Cortina Organizing Committee, Pampers will provide athletes who are traveling to the Olympic and Paralympic Games with their small children with a kit including premium diapers, wipes and other gifts, to support their little champions.

Developed in consultation with athlete parents, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Milano Cortina Organizing Committee, Pampers will provide athletes who are traveling to the Olympic and Paralympic Games with their small children with a kit including premium diapers, wipes and other gifts, to support their little champions. Period Protection: Always and Tampax will provide period protection products in the restrooms throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Villages.

"Consistency is confidence for me," said Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skiing, USA, three-time Olympic medalist. "When my day is anchored by the same P&G essentials that I use and trust every day, it creates continuity, even in an intense, unpredictable environment like the Olympic Games. This helps me have fewer distractions, more clarity and the space to focus on skiing my best."

P&G Brands Take Inspiration from the World's Top Athletes

More than 25 P&G brands across the globe will also launch Olympic and Paralympic Games-inspired campaigns online and in-store, alongside tailored partnerships with leading athletes, highlighting the superior products that give their best every day just like Olympians and Paralympians. Some athlete partners include:

Figure Skating star Alysa Liu, USA, partnering with Venus

USA, partnering with Olympic hopefuls and brothers Jack Hughes , Hockey, USA and Quinn Hughes , Hockey, USA, partnering with Bounty

, Hockey, USA and , Hockey, USA, partnering with Nine-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Oksana Masters , Para cross-country skiing, USA, partnering with several P&G brands

, Para cross-country skiing, USA, partnering with several Silver Olympic Medalist Francesca Lollobrigida , Speedskating, Italy, partnering with Head Shoulders, Dash and Ambipur

, Speedskating, Italy, partnering with and Two-time Gold Medalist Anna Gasser , Snowboarding, Austria, partnering with P&G brands including Pantene, Oral-B and Venus

, Snowboarding, Austria, partnering with P&G brands including and Paralympian Giuseppe Romele , Para cross-country skiing, Italy, partnering with P&G brands including Head Shoulders, Swiffer and Oral-B

, Para cross-country skiing, Italy, partnering with P&G brands including and Paralympic hopeful Audrey Pascual, Para alpine skiing, Spain, partnering with P&G brands including Zzzquil, Oral-B and Ariel

"For Milano Cortina 2026, our brands continue to be inspired by the dedication and excellence of the best athletes in the world," commented P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. "Just as athletes work tirelessly to deliver a superior performance when it matters most, our best performing household and personal care products help athletes, fans and households stay focused on achieving their best on the Olympic or Paralympic stage and in everyday life."

Advancing Access and Inclusion to Para Sport Across Italy

As a longstanding partner of the Paralympic Movement, P&G and its brands are proud to be advancing access to sport and everyday inclusion in the host country of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Promoting Access to Para Sport: P&G Italy is contributing through concrete initiatives aimed at promoting and facilitating access to sport for young people with disabilities, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and fostering inclusion and socialization. Among these initiatives are the creation of tools to guide people with disabilities towards sports organizations, support for school events that promote the Paralympic spirit and civic education, the donation of equipment, free sports courses, and many others.

P&G Italy is contributing through concrete initiatives aimed at promoting and facilitating access to sport for young people with disabilities, encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and fostering inclusion and socialization. Among these initiatives are the creation of tools to guide people with disabilities towards sports organizations, support for school events that promote the Paralympic spirit and civic education, the donation of equipment, free sports courses, and many others. Investing in Education and Youth Inclusion: Thanks to the collaboration between P&G and the Fondazione Milano Cortina, as part of the education program Gen26, I'mPOSSIBLE is now reaching Italian schools. The global educational toolkit developed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) provides teachers with informative and practical tools to raise awareness of the Paralympic movement and make physical education more accessible and inclusive.

About P&G's Olympic Paralympic Games Program

P&G has been a Worldwide Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2010 and, since 2020, holds global rights with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) through the LA28 Games. P&G and its brands have partnered with more than 500 athletes across 37 sports and 17 countries, celebrating their commitment to be the best they can be, just as P&G brands commit to delivering superior performance for people who count on them every day.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit https://www.pg.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202542748/en/

Contacts:

P&G: Jeannie Tharrington (tharrington.jm@pg.com)

MMK+: Elisabeth McClure (Elisabeth.Mcclure@omc.com)