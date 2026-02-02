Exalate Introduces a New Experience for Running Integrations as Business Infrastructure

As organizations operate across more tools, teams, and external partners, integrations are no longer just technical connections; they increasingly function as business infrastructure.

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Exalate today introduced an expanded experience designed to help organizations oversee and adapt integrations as they take on greater scope, dependency, and operational importance. The release adds an operating layer on top of Exalate's existing integration engine, introducing new capabilities for visibility, testing, versioning, and oversight that support how integrations are operated and evolved over time.

Across many environments, integrations coordinate work between departments, synchronize data across systems, and enable collaboration beyond organizational boundaries. Day-to-day operations now depend on data flowing consistently across platforms such as Jira, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Asana, and others. As this layer expands, the nature of risk changes. Decisions made in one place can affect work elsewhere, and small changes can have consequences well beyond the original integration.

Running integrations in this context requires flexibility to support complex scenarios, alongside practical ways to review configurations, test changes, and introduce updates without disruption.

Exalate has long been trusted in complex integration environments, built on a robust script-based engine that gives teams the freedom to define their workflows precisely, while each connected system continues to enforce its own rules, logic, and access controls - delivering the fit of a custom-built integration within a ready-to-use product. This approach allows organizations to integrate deeply without compromising security, autonomy, or system boundaries.

The new Exalate experience builds on that foundation by making these integrations easier to oversee and operate over time - offering clearer visibility into existing configurations, safer ways to test changes before they go live, and one place to review and manage integrations as they grow in scope and reach.

The experience includes script versioning with automated audit trails and rollback capability, TestRun functionality for validating changes against real data before deployment, side-by-side connection views showing both sides of cross-system integrations simultaneously, and improved sync queue visibility for monitoring operations in progress.

Aida, an in-product AI assistant, helps teams understand complex configurations, design changes with context about dependencies, and troubleshoot sync issues faster. But decision-making authority explicitly remains with the people responsible for the integrations. This design reflects Exalate's view that integration work involves judgment calls about business logic, data sensitivity, and organizational priorities - decisions that can't be safely automated away.

"Integration work doesn't stop once systems are connected," said Francis Martens, CEO at Exalate. "As environments grow and more teams rely on integrations, visibility and safe change become essential. The Exalate experience reflects how integration work happens - over time, across teams, and under real constraints."

These capabilities address scenarios common in enterprise environments: integrations that span organizational boundaries in M&A situations, cross-company workflows where each party maintains independent access controls, compliance-sensitive data flows requiring detailed audit trails, and mission-critical processes where integration downtime has business impact.

The new Exalate experience is available now, with additional capabilities being introduced progressively.

With this release, Exalate reinforces a broader shift in how integration solutions are evaluated: not only by what they can connect, but by how well they support long-term operation, accountability, and change.

About Exalate

Exalate is a global integration provider, trusted by 2,500+ organizations worldwide and supported by a network of 200+ partners. With more than a decade of integration expertise, Exalate connects systems including Jira, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Azure DevOps, GitHub, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Asana, and more. Exalate combines the flexibility and control of a custom-built solution with the convenience of a ready-to-use product, powered by a robust script-based engine that scales from simple to highly complex workflows.

