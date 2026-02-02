Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB: Bredband2 has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North

On 18 July 2025, Telia Company AB ("Telia"), announced a public offer (the "Offer") to the shareholders of Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB ("Bredband2"). On 2 February 2026, Telia announced that the Offer had been accepted to such extent that Telia will become the owner of 96,7 per cent of all shares in Bredband2 upon settlement of the Offer. Telia also informed the board of directors that Telia will initiate a compulsory buy-out of the shares in Bredband2 not already acquired by Telia and requested that the board of directors of Bredband2 applies for delisting of the shares in Bredband2 from Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("First North").

Against this background, the board of directors of Bredband2 has today, in accordance with Telia's request, applied for delisting of the shares in Bredband2 from First North. Bredband2 will announce the date of the last day for trading as soon as Bredband2 has received notification of this.

As Bredband2's shares are expected to be delisted from First North, the board has decided not to publish the interim report for the financial year 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Rolf Johansson, chairman of the board of directors

Telephone: +46 709 25 34 56

Email: rolf.johansson@arjab.se

Daniel Krook, board member and CEO of Bredband2

Telephone: +46 70 699 56 60

Email: daniel.krook@bredband2.se

About Bredband2 (briefly):

"A smooth and secure digital everyday life for everyone."

Bredband2 is an established provider of data and telecommunications as well as security solutions for both businesses and private individuals. As Sweden's third largest fiber provider, we ensure that half a million customers can access the opportunities of the internet in a safe and convenient way. For us, our relationship with our customers is about much more than delivering stable services. By providing access to what our customers need most, we create opportunities for them to communicate, work, learn, and be entertained in a secure way. And that is a given for us.

Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB (publ) was founded in 1989 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with Redeye AB as its Certified Adviser: certifiedadviser@redeye.se.