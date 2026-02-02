SLAS Names PulpFixin Official Sustainability Sponsor for Europe Conference in Vienna, Key Sustainability Supporter at SLAS2026 in Boston

Partnership expands education, visibility and leadership around sustainable lab practices

DAYTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) has named PulpFixin its official Sustainability Sponsor for SLAS Europe 2026 Conference and Exhibition, and a key promoter of sustainability at SLAS2026 in Boston, establishing a global partnership focused on advancing sustainable materials and practices across life science laboratories.

The designation positions PulpFixin as a sustainability partner across SLAS' flagship events, reinforcing the organization's commitment to integrating environmentally responsible practices into conference operations, education and community engagement.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Chad Jenkins, CEO of PulpFixin, will serve as the Chair of the newly formed SLAS Topical Interest Group [TIG] - Sustainability in Science, helping guide strategy and programming aimed at laboratory professionals navigating the shift toward more sustainable operations.

"Sustainability has moved from a side conversation to a core operational concern for laboratories," Jenkins said. "This partnership with SLAS is about meeting that moment with education, leadership and practical solutions that labs can apply immediately."

Sustainability integrated into the conference experience

Under the sponsorship, PulpFixin will support a series of high-visibility sustainability initiatives embedded directly into SLAS conference experiences. At SLAS2026 in Boston, the company will serve as the official sponsor of water bottle filling stations, aligning with SLAS' decision not to provide bottled water at the event and encouraging attendees to reduce single-use plastic consumption by refilling their own re-usable water bottles.

The sponsorship also includes support of SLAS' "Fill Your Water Bottle" sweepstakes, featured across event communications, the SLAS website and attendee messaging, reinforcing sustainability through everyday actions during the conference.

In addition, PulpFixin will be featured in a pre-event episode of the SLAS New Matter podcast, including an interview highlighting the company's sustainability initiatives and thought leadership. Sponsor recognition will extend across SLAS social media channels, the Point-to-Point eNewsletter and the podcast's digital library.

Expanding education through Topical Interest Groups

Central to the partnership is the creation and co-sponsorship (with My Green lab) of the Sustainability in Science Topical Interest Group (TIG) - a new forum designed to foster education and dialogue among lab managers, lab operators, scientists and senior leadership.

The Sustainability in Science TIG will focus on practical topics such as:

Reducing dependence on single-use plastics in laboratory workflows

Evaluating sustainable materials compatible with automation and cold storage

Understanding regulatory and operational considerations tied to waste reduction

Aligning sustainability goals with efficiency and cost management

Sharing regional success stories for potential broader adoption

PulpFixin will serve as the official sponsor of the Sustainability in Science TIG at SLAS Europe in Vienna, with sessions held after SLAS2026 in Boston and potentially via webinar in spring 2026, extending access beyond conference attendees.

"Laboratories are asking for clear guidance, not slogans," Jenkins said. "The Sustainability TIGs are designed to bring real-world experience, peer learning and material science together in a way that helps labs make informed decisions."

A global commitment to sustainable science

The partnership reflects SLAS' broader effort to elevate sustainability as a strategic priority across its global membership.

By working with PulpFixin as a Sustainability Sponsor for its conferences, SLAS signals a long-term commitment to supporting environmentally responsible innovation in laboratory automation, screening and sample management.

PulpFixin will showcase its portfolio of compostable, recyclable and automation-compatible lab products at SLAS2026 in Boston and SLAS Europe 2026, highlighting how sustainable materials can integrate seamlessly into modern laboratory workflows.

About Pulp Fixin

Founded in 2024, PulpFixin develops high-performance, pulp-based alternatives to single-use plastic products used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life science laboratories. The company's mission is to reduce unnecessary plastic waste by accelerating the adoption of recyclable and compostable materials that integrate seamlessly into existing laboratory workflows. PulpFixin products are designed to meet the operational, automation and performance requirements of modern labs while supporting long-term sustainability goals. Visit https://www.pulpfixin.us for more information.

About SLAS

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building. SLAS publishes two open-access peer-reviewed scientific journals, SLAS Discovery and SLAS Technology. SLAS.org

