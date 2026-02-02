EQS-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Notification of the exercise of the Greenshoe-Option and Stabilization Measures in accordance with Art. 5 (4)(b), (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Art. 8 (f) and Art. 6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016



Full exercise of the Greenshoe-Option

In connection with the public offering of shares in ASTA Energy Solutions AG, Waldegg, Austria (ISIN: AT100ASTA001; German Securities Code: A2AF7G; Symbol: 1ASTG), the option granted by ETV Montana Tech Holding GmbH to Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG as stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 841,693 additional shares in ASTA Energy Solutions AG at the offer price to the extent over-allotment shares were allocated to investors in the offering (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on 2 February 2026. Following the exercise of the Greenshoe-Option, the stabilization period was ended.



End of the Stabilization Period

In connection with the public offering of shares in ASTA Energy Solutions AG, Waldegg, Austria (ISIN: AT100ASTA001; German Securities Code: A2AF7G; Symbol: 1ASTG), Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 30 January 2026 and was discontinued on 2 February 2026, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out no stabilisation measures.





